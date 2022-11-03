Twitter fact checks Joe Biden’s White House

The day before yesterday, The White House posted a Tweet touting an increase in Social Security benefits for seniors and crediting Joe Biden for it.

The text of the tweet read as follows:.

“Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership,”

By Wednesday morning, Twitter which has recently been acquired by Elon Musk, added context notes pointing out that the increase was tied to a 1972 law requiring automatic increases based on the cost of living changes.

The context annotation noted that the record increase in benefits was linked to inflation, which is at its highest point in 40 years.

White House: seniors are getting the biggest SS increase in 10 years.



Context-checkers: That's because inflation is the highest it's been in decades.



White House: *deletes tweet*



Welcome to @elonmusk's Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Zb9kMTy5Be — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 2, 2022

In other words, Biden’s White House was bragging about what is an unfortunate situation that has arisen due to their mismanagement of the economy.

It was gravely insensitive to the suffering citizens, but it would be unwise to expect compassion or empathy from Democrats.

This also an act of great foolishness, but what else can you expect from the Biden administration?

This was the political self-goal of the Biden administration, hence the Tweet was deleted. By Wednesday, the tweet no longer appeared on the White House’s Twitter timeline

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the deleted tweet during a press briefing Wednesday, saying the following:

“Look, the tweet was not complete. Usually, when we put out a tweet we post it with context, and it did not have that context. “So in the past, we’ve pointed out that for the first time in over a decade seniors’ Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase. That’s a little bit of context that was not included.”

Karine Jean-Pierre is asked why the White House deleted a tweet that took credit for the cost of living adjustment to Social Security payments (which was really due to Biden's inflation crisis).



She said they deleted it because "it was not complete." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T8Jed6A6Nh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

This wasn’t the only occasion when Twitter provided context for dubious claims made by Biden’s White House.

Three days ago, Joe Biden’s official Twitter @POTUS claimed that 55 corporations made $40 billion in 2020 and "paid zero in federal taxes."

Let me give you the facts.



In 2020, 55 corporations made $40 billion. And they paid zero in federal taxes.



My Inflation Reduction Act puts an end to this. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022

Twitter then added context noting that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act imposed a minimum tax on corporations with average pre-tax earnings greater than $1 billion.

The context annotation also noted that of the 55 corporations mentioned by Biden, only 14 had earnings greater than $1 billion and would be eligible under Biden’s tax law.

The note cited a 2021 analysis by the Washington Post, Reuters, ITEP which is a non-profit tax policy organization, and the Congressional Research Service (CRS) website for reference.

Thank you @elonmusk for bringing balance to the force pic.twitter.com/bB4sYNbsMT — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) October 30, 2022

Biden’s original tweet still remains available.

So why is this suddenly happening on Twitter that was the bastion of the left?

Time for some context.

Back on October 14, 2020, the New York Post carried myriad reports on the shady business dealings of Hunter Biden enabled by his father Joe Biden when he was Vice President under Barack Obama.

The NY Post also carried a report on Hunter Biden's laptop that contained emails, text messages, and financial documents which proved that Biden, as Vice President, used his influence to reap large profits for his family.

The laptop also had photos of drug-addled Hunter and in flagrante delicto with a prostitute. There were text messages of Hunter using racist language.

Upon this shocking revelations, various prominent Democrats who masquerade as journalists on MSNBC, NBC, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, CNN, and The New York Times joined forces to discredit the story. NPR, which is funded by taxpayers, claimed there were “red flags” in the Post’s story.

“I wish you would interview Joe Biden like you interview me,” President Trump says to Lesley Stahl. https://t.co/ZM8BR1sn39 pic.twitter.com/mSfVFqZuOm — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

51 former senior intelligence officials signed a letter claiming that the emails revealed by the NY Post had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation”.

Both Twitter and Facebook took extraordinary censorship measures to suppress these exposés. Twitter baselessly claimed that the source was “hacked materials” as an excuse to suppress an inconvenient story.

Twitter users who clicked the link on Twitter were shown an alert warning claiming the webpage may be “unsafe” and could contain content that would break Twitter’s rules if it were shared directly on the platform.

Twitter blocked users from sharing the link to The NY Post’s reports.

Finally, on October 14th, 2020, Twitter locked the NY Post’s account. The official Trump campaign Twitter account was also locked after it posted clips relating to the NY Post story.

The NY Post account was eventually unlocked on 30th October, but it was probably too late; the damage was already done.

This wasn’t a traditional election where a majority voted on Election Day. For the 2020 Presidential elections, an unprecedented 69% of voters cast their votes either by mail and/or before Election Day.

The blocking of this information obviously had an impact.

A Newsbusters poll revealed that 16% of Biden voters would have voted differently had they known of Hunter’s laptop.

This suppression of key information was an act of meddling in the 2020 Presidential Elections. This was done purposefully and maliciously. They may want to claim it was erroneous.

After they had achieved their objective of installing Joe Biden in the White House, Twitter had to pretend to take remedial actions.

Hence they introduced Birdwatch in January 2021, which allows users to identify information in Tweets they believe is misleading and write notes that provide informative context. In other words, this is a community-based fact check or context-providing service. This facility is available to US users only.

The service hasn’t yielded much output.

However, these recent fact-checks of Biden’s and The White House’s account show that things, may be, just maybe changing a bit.

Perhaps Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter contributed to this?

Twitter explicitly claims that is not the case.

However, Musk seemed to approve of Birdwatch’s actions.

The community notes feature is awesome.



Our goal is to make Twitter the most accurate source of information on Earth, without regard to political affiliation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

The action taken by Twitter was nowhere close to what was done to President Trump or the NY Post. Twitter didn’t actually fact-check the accounts in question or suppress information or lock any account. They merely provided context. Twitter didn't compel either of the Twitter accounts to delete their tweets.

The White House voluntarily deleted it because it made Biden look bad. In a strange way, the context actually helped the Biden administration.

But there were perhaps the first instances where Democrat-based Twitter accounts were receiving notifications about the veracity of their claims.

It was enough for right-leaning users to celebrate.

The reason is that when oppression becomes systemic and prolonged, even a slight semblance of equality and fairness seems like a luxury.

Freeing all social media platform from the tyranny and the hegemony of the left should be among the priority items for the GOP when they take back the House and the Senate following the mid-terms.