Turns out Joe Biden was the shadowy hand behind Justin Trudeau's tyrannical acts against Canadian truckers

When Justin Trudeau shut down Canada's spectacular 3,000-strong convoy of "freedom" truckers opposed to Canada's COVID vaccine mandates, most were appalled at the tyrannical steps taken to stop it. After all, the country was Canada, not Cuba.

Son-of-Castro invoked Canada's "Emergencies Act," on "Freedom Convoy 2022," on February 14, freezing trucker bank accounts, imprisoning their leaders, shutting down a GoFundMe account for truckers, banning travel to the protests, which had attracted 15,000 people, hauling off and termininating parental rights of truckers to their own children, and expropriating their trucks.

All that, over a peaceful trucker protest over a vaccine mandate.

We know it was outrageous. We know it was something Castro would do. But now as Trudeau is called to Canada's parliament to testify about what the heck he thought it was doing, word has gotten out about who was really calling the shots on this lunacy:

According to the New York Post:

Top Biden administration officials pressed their Canadian counterparts to clear truckers blockading parts of the United States’s northern border during protests in January. A public inquiry into the Canadian government’s decision to use emergency powers to clear the “Freedom Convoy” protesters revealed on Thursday that frantic phone calls were placed by Washington to Ottawa in an effort to open up choked-off supply lines. “They are very, very, very worried,” Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote in an email to her staff after a Feb. 10 phone call from White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, according to Politico. “If this is not sorted out in the next 12 hours, all of their northeastern car plants will shut down,” Freeland continued in her email. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg phoned his Canadian counterpart, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, the same day Deese called Freeland, according to the report, and Buttigieg pressed Alghabra about Canada’s “plan to resolve” the protests. Alghabra told the commission that Buttigieg initiated the call and that the interaction was “unusual.”

So when we ask what Pete Buttigieg actually does for a job, we learn that it's this sort of meddling in another country's internal affairs, which frankly, must be illegal. The Biden White House was the shadowy hand behind the scenes pressuring the weak and ineffectual Trudeau to stop this truck protest by any means necessary ... or else. And this wasn't just the doing of conniving White House aides with malice on their minds. Joe Biden himself was directly involved in muscling Trudeau on the truckers, too, making a phone call to Trudeau three days before Trudeau invoked his "Emergencies Act." Guess we know what that conversation was about. The Post's account cites characters who say that Joe threatened protectionist measures. So what we saw from this was Joe snaps his fingers and Trudeau comes running.

Should it surprise anyone that Joe Biden was behind these outrageous abuses of power? We already know that he abuses power in the states. Now it appears he has taken his act on the road, too. What's scary here is that if Joe would be the man to ensure that Canada takes draconian action against the peaceful truckers, what is Joe capable of against us here in the states? Joe gets used to these things and is comfortable with them happening. What is he capable of doing to us? And what other foreign and domestic muscling has he done -- the very thing that his minions impeached President Trump for -- that we don't know about? Biden's phone call and his aides' threats led to tremendous human rights violations in Canada.

Maybe Joe should be called to testify before Canadian parliament -- and the incoming U.S. Congress, too.

Image: Screen shot from White House video, via YouTube