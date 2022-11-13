Trump would be wise to wait

Timing is everything. Just ask candidate Trump in 2016. Timing today calls on him to wait and let some of the dust settle. This is not a good time for him to declare his candidacy, as Lt. Governor Winsome Sears of Virginia said:

"A true leader understands when they have become a liability," Sears said. "A true leader understands that it's time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message." She said voters are saying "enough is enough" and that America is "the prize."

I am not sure that President Trump is a liability. I do know that he is not an asset after the 2022 midterm blues.

Waiting makes more sense for a few reasons:

1) We don't know what will happen in Georgia, and the focus should be on electing Walker. In fact, a Walker victory would enhance President Trump's résumé and make up for the bad feelings of the midterms.

2) Governor DeSantis is not announcing anytime soon. He has a day job, as they say, and enough sense to know that a back-and-forth with the former president is not a winning issue.

3) The focus will be on President Biden next summer, from the recession to everything else. No matter what happens, this is a very short honeymoon for the Biden presidency.

4) The Democrat strategy to forgive collage loans is dead in the water. Who is going to tell the young people who voted for that reason? Or all the Democrats who think the Green New Deal is back?

Waiting is the best option. Of course, someone will have to explain that to the former president. Maybe he can quote from The Art of the Deal:

The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you're dead.

Take your time, Mr. President. The bad economy is not going anywhere.

PS: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.