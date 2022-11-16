Trump announced his candidacy for president Tuesday night

Speaking before an enthusiastic crowd at Mar a Lago, former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States in 2024. Below are two video presentations, a short 3-minute version from Fox News:

and a nearly 3-hour report from the Right Side Broadcasting Network:

Notably, two Trump children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, did not attend the announcement, and Ivanka issued a statement that she will not be involved in the campaign this time around:

It's hard to see this as anything other than disagreement within the family about the decision to run.

It is clear that Trump will face Republican opposition in his bid, probably from more than one contender.

Three hours earlier, Mike Pence came right up to the line of formally declaring his candidacy, as Peter Chowka explained here, and will be featured in a one-hour town hall on CNN tonight.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has previously stated that he would not run for president if Trump declared his candidacy. We’ll see if he sticks to that position in light of his smashing victory in his run for re-election and the emergence of many prominent former supporters who have urged him not to run, many favoring DeSantis.

No doubt, Democrats are rejoicing at this announcement.

The Department of Justice is rumored to be planning to announce an indictment of Trump, and this declaration may be aimed at staving it off.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

Correction: Mike Pence town hall to air tonight.