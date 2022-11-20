Time for celebration, Donald Trump's famous account restored on Twitter

It all began the day before yesterday, when Twitter's new boss Elon Musk announced the platform's new policy.

Musk claimed that the policy is 'freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.'

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He further expounded that ‘negative/hateful’ tweets will be ‘deboosted’ and demonetized; also there would be no advertisement or other revenue to Twitter for such tweets. He added that unless Twitter users specifically seek those ‘negative/hateful’ tweets out, they won’t find them.

This is deeply troubling because the definition of hatefulness is subjective. The definition of negative is even murkier and will differ from person to person. Musk seems to be repeating the blunders committed by the former management of Twitter by allowing subjective preference to be the criteria to allow or disallow speech.

Musk may claim that the speech is allowed, it's just that certain tweets will be ‘deboosted.’ Deboosting seems like a euphemism for suppression.

On Twitter, suppression is the equivalent of silencing because every tweet is competing with millions of tweets for attention. This is particularly true for regular uses. Being unaware of the existence of a Tweet is almost the equivalent of blocking that tweet.

Musk clarified that the ‘deboosting’ will apply just to the individual tweet, not the whole account.

Perhaps in the coming days, there will be more specificity to the policy.

Musk also added that the accounts of ‘comedienne’ Kathy Griffin, Canadian philosopher Jordan Peterson, and news parody site Babylon Bee had been reinstated.

This obviously caused people to ask Musk the question that has probably been asked of him since he even mentioned the idea of taking over Twitter.

The question was about the restoration of President Donald Trump’s famous Twitter account.

In response, Musk launched a Twitter poll where he asked users to vote on the reinstatement of Trump's account.

Ideally, Musk should have restored Trump’s account without any fuss, he had taken no such polls for the restoration of other accounts.

But Musk is a shrewd player.

There have been rumors of Twitter closing down. Musk was probably looking to draw attention to Twitter and this build-up could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Musk's other goal was to boost engagement and activity on Twitter and he got it, thanks to Donald Trump.

Trump poll getting ~1M votes/hour! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The poll drew 225 thousand retweets, 75 thousand quote tweets, and 703 thousand likes.

The poll received over 15 million votes and was seen by 134 million people.

Musk had accomplished his mission; he proved that rumors of Twitter's demise were greatly exaggerated.

Musk was probably also looking for an excuse to restore Twitter’s most famous user. The poll gives him a semblance of deniability, he can it wasn’t his decision, but instead, the will of the people.

Musk tweeted 'Vox Populi, Vox Dei' after this poll, which is a Latin phrase that means "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

Decades ago, my dear father had compelled me to memorize thirty important Latin phrases, and this is the first time I have seen it put to use.

As the poll closed, 51.8% of Twitter users voted for the reinstatement of Trump on Twitter, while 48.2% of users were against it.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk acknowledged the will of the people and in minutes the 22-month or 680+ days suspension on Donald Trump's Twitter account was revoked.

Yes @RealDonaldTrump, the account and the tweets that played a key role in Trump's amazing victory in 2016, is now back.

Trump was banned from Twitter, his preferred method of communicating to the masses, in the wake of the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The former management of Twitter suspended Trump claiming that he was inciting violence and hate. That was sharply contradicted by some of Trump's final tweets before he was banned, seen here and here.

The truth is they were always looking for an excuse to suppress Trump's voice and this was a flimsy excuse.

Since then, the former U.S. president has been active on his own social networking app, Truth Social.

After taking over Twitter, Musk had said that he would not reinstate any banned accounts until the company had set up and convened a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints."

But all this talk of Twitter closing down needs to be dispelled and what better way to do it than by restoring Trump’s account? The news spread like wildfire over the newswires and Twitter received the publicity it desperately needed.

The subtext below the announcement that Donald Trump’s account is restored is that Twitter is alive and kicking and is not going anywhere.

Twitter is ALIVE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

How did the man himself react?

Trump has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own social media network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter. Truth Social happens to be among the most downloaded Social media applications. However, it is just available to users within the U.S.

Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk's poll and was a fan of Musk.

"I do like him... you know, he's a character and again, I like characters," he said.

"He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social."

As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: "I don't see it because I don't see any reason for it."

This was an anti-climax.

But as his latest presidential campaign proceeds, he could change his decision. Twitter does give him global reach while Truth Social is available to U.S. users only so far.

Image: Twitter screen shot