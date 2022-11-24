There’s still a lot for which to be thankful this year

I will be the first to admit that, since February 2020, life in America has had its problems. The list is endless: Lockdowns, vaccines, tainted elections, a depleted military, inflation, open borders, crime, fentanyl deaths, Biden, Democrats, Biden, transgendering our children, Biden, etc. However, there’s actually still a lot to be thankful for and, at the risk of sounding Pollyannaish, I’d like to focus on that.

The Democrats’ accelerating record of cheating and censorship shows that they know the American people don’t support them. If Americans did support them—if the Democrats’ policies and arguments were winners—Democrats could state them freely in the court of public opinion and win in honest elections. In other words, just as was the case with the former Soviet Union in 1989, Democrats look strong, but they’re not. One Berlin Wall moment and they’re done for.

And speaking of the weakness underlying the former Soviet Union, China isn’t doing so well itself. As with all totalitarian societies, it presents a strong and united front to the world, but that front is the equivalent of a Potemkin village. Behind the scenes, it’s suffering from ills that cannot be corrected because it’s dangerous even to mention them:

China has ordered six million people into lockdown after hundreds of workers took to the streets around the vast iPhone factory in Zhengzhou on Wednesday. Beijing‘s move to crush the dissent came after images of the protests went viral, and as the number of coronavirus cases in China hit an all-time high - nearly three years into the pandemic and the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-Covid approach. In a rare display of public anger, workers - furious over Covid isolation policies and working conditions - violently clashed with hazmat-clad personnel wielding batons.

The videos are pretty shocking:

Chinese police flee from workers at Zhengzhou iPhone factory. The people are fighting back but it probably won't end well for them. The camps will be waiting for them as more ''storm troopers'' will arrive. pic.twitter.com/upsLWMJqbm — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) November 23, 2022

That is not a healthy society. And I should add that, while I’m pleased to see a weakened China, my heart goes out to the beleaguered Chinese citizens trapped in this situation.

I’m also thankful that Elon Musk is proving to be a treasure. I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t trust him because, other than free speech, he’s not a strong fighter for other, core American principles and he’s an actual leftist on many issues.

When it comes to attacking the Democrat party from within, though, Musk may be the hero we need right now. Aside from busting leftist shibboleths (for example, challenging the Ferguson myth), Musk is promising to break wide open are the Democrats used Twitter as their propaganda machine:

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter.



Transparency will earn the trust of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Let me repeat that last tweet in case it didn’t load: “The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter.” Then, for extra joy, add that statement to the fact that Musk finally deleted openly pedophile-oriented hashtags. (I can’t find a link, but I know I’ve seen this.) Think of that: Twitter deleted President Trump but was happy to serve as a pedophile forum. Thank you, Elon Musk!

Another thing that should make us thankful is the richness of the conservative political scene. Whether your preferred flavor is Trump, DeSantis, Pompeo, or anyone else, we have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to potential 2024 presidential candidates.

I hope, too, that in 2024 we can be thankful that those of us whose preferred primary candidate doesn’t win the Republican primary still have the wisdom to vote for the ultimate Republican candidate to ensure that the Democrat candidate cannot win. (In other words, I’ll be thankful for a Republican victory beyond the margin of cheating.) In that vein, even if you’re a DeSantis supporter, I hope you can enjoy the humor in this video:

The Best meme on the internet right now. Watch till the end. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/xVtGoIqrE5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2022

Speaking of Democrats, let me say how grateful I am that the Democrats are a spent force. Their top candidate choices are still Biden and Kamala. After that, they’re back to such political wonders as Cory Booker, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, and Pete Buttigieg, all of whom have political records bracketed by and filled with failure. Again, with that gathering of ghouls, all they’ve got is cheating.

In my case, I can also be thankful for health, family, friends, and a truly wonderful job that gives me the chance to share my thoughts with all of you. Happy Thanksgiving!

Image: Thanksgiving greeting card. Public domain.