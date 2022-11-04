The 'unity man' throws one at our heads again

There you go again, to borrow that line from candidate Reagan in the 1980 debate. There goes President Biden again, talking about a threat to democracy and the upcoming elections. This is from Reuters:

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the Nov. 8 elections if they lose is a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them. "Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us," Biden said in a speech just days before Americans decide whether Democrats maintain control of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives or hand over power to Republicans. Biden, speaking at Washington's Union Station not far from Capitol Hill, used the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco home as evidence that democracy is under threat less than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. "The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6," Biden said. He urged voters to "think long and hard about the moment we are in."

Yes, the voters are thinking long and hard and they don't like this President's policies. The speech, apparently rushed at the last moment, was the latest example of the Democrats' hysterical obsession with President Trump and January 6th.

As for denying elections, I remember when it was really fashionable to deny them. Remember Democrats denying the Ohio electoral college vote in 2004? Or efforts say that Trump was not legitimate? You can spend a train ride watching it all on video.

Sadly, we saw a frustrated man playing the "democracy" card. The good news is that nobody is listening or watching.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Gage Skidmore