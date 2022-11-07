The slippery slope of the political class

I am cautiously confident in the news that a red wave will crash upon America tomorrow. That Biden warned us how long the votes may take to count makes me hope our side’s countermeasures will be sufficient. Let’s say that the predictions are correct and Republicans succeed. Then what?

Back in 2000 I was delighted that Bush won. It was but mere weeks before the Democrats resumed their smash-mouth pushback. As usual, Republican leadership, always ready to concede under the guise of compromise, caved where it was obvious to average Republicans that they had a winning hand they seemed too scared to play. As I look back, I see now I was more naïve than I thought. I have come to believe that political theater is not just public veneer, it is all there is, and the actors are getting paid huge amounts. Trump’s words “drain the swamp,” when uttered, embodied an EMP detonation in Washington D.C. and the globalist elite community. Shock! Trump wants to close the Global Theater and cancel the season ticket holders with their ultra-generous international reciprocity and rewards perks.

A close friend lamented recently that the worst thing to happen to world politics is the modern, inevitable era of the “billionaire.” Contrast today’s inflationary hardship with the billionaire lifestyle. Their day-to-day living expenses are a rounding error compared to the hard food and gas choices my and other’s kids and their families are making. You may remember when Elizabeth Warren campaigned on, “You don’t own that.” By that she meant that the government owns everything. Government’s infrastructure is the de facto proprietor in which businesses and the country class are allowed to exist. After all, there is always the current and next ever bigger tax or bureaucratic permit waiting at the county building and the EPA. To hold such a view inevitably leads politicians to look at the world’s Elon Musks and demand, You don’t own that. Where’s my cut?

We on the right side hold a certain confidence that a red wave will usher in a hope and change for a restoration of the old American order. Still, barring a meltdown, billionaires aren’t going away, and neither are their huge donations or their millions in social activism dollars. George Soros has four sons to carry on. Warren Buffet’s children helm his foundation. Money will always be “slippery.” Can winning MAGA candidates stay MAGA or over time will they too become slippery?

Image: National Archives