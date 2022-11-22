The media and the Democrats exploit another tragedy to silence their opponents

A few days ago a youth opened fire with an AR-15 in a gay nightclub called Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and wounding 25. The shooter was subdued in the club and eventually arrested.

This isn’t the killer’s first encounter with law enforcement. He was arrested in June 2021 after threatening to bomb his mother’s house with a homemade device. The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that the district attorney’s office didn't formally charge the shooter, hence he was allowed back into society. Colorado’s Red Flag laws which allow judges to order the temporary confiscation of weapons from such individuals could have been used here, but they weren’t.

So, what are the Democrats and their PR wing that masquerades as the mainstream media saying? They are once again shamelessly exploiting the tragedy to target an silence their opponents and push their agenda. They claimed the Colorado shooting was the result of ‘stochastic terrorism.’

So what does stochastic mean? The word stochastic has no mention in the Oxford Dictionary. Meriam Webster's dictionary states that the word ‘stochastic’ means random or probabilistic. The Scientific American defined stochastic terrorism as follows:

“Dehumanizing and vilifying a person or group of people via ideologically driven hate speech increases the likelihood that people will violently and unpredictably attack the targets of vicious claims.

“Stochastic terrorism exploits one of our strongest and most complicated emotions: disgust.”

The Scientific American claimed that reporting on Drag Queen Story Hour, where individuals interact with young children, is an example of “stochastic terrorism”.

This term was also used following the attack on Paul Pelosi.

The word ‘preposterous’ isn’t sufficient to express how ridiculous this newly invented term is.

What is being claimed here is that the criminal isn’t entirely responsible for committing crimes. Also, law enforcement and the legal system aren't responsible for their lapse.

Instead, the culprits are those who object to young children being sexualized who are to blame for the killings.

It is astounding that Scientific American, which claims to be dedicated to “science,” is making a claim that doesn’t meet the scientific standard of cause and effect.

But the Democrats have always been adept at this game. They have done this before – words such as “collusion” or “insurrection” weren’t part of common parlance. But the Democrats and their media propagandists assiduously repeated these terms over a prolonged period such that they became the de facto word to describe the events.

The purpose of these words is to evoke emotions.

The word insurrection was used for two years, by Democrats and media persons. The word means a violent uprising against an authority or government. The term is meant to stoke fear in the minds of voters.

The Media propagandists attempted to equate January 6th with the horrific terror attacks of September 11th. On the anniversary of January 6, the Democrats held faux ceremonies with speeches that sounded like tributes to martyred soldiers to further push their hoax.

While campaigning for the mid-terms, the Democrats claimed that the inflation and the weak economy can be fixed later, but if insurrectionists grab power because they will destroy Democracy forever and the US will be a police state. Bill Maher even painted a dystopian picture proclaiming the death of democracy and predicting Trump will install himself to the presidency irrespective of the results in 2024.

It probably worked for the midterms. The Democrats didn’t receive the humiliating defeat they deserved despite their catastrophic misgovernance.

‘Stochastic terrorism’ is the latest in their armory of weaponized phraseology. They are using an adjective that means random and applying it to terrorism to target their opponents.

Who else can be blamed for this?

How about Senator Chuck Schumer who bellowed the following at a rally

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

This was a threat to the Supreme Court Justices back in 2020, in case they decided to overturn Roe v Wade. When Roe was actually overturned in June 2022, a youth flew from California to Washington, with the intent to kill Justice Kavanaugh. Fortunately for Kavanaugh, he was apprehended.

How about Joe Biden himself?

So Biden calling Republicans a threat to our democracy and then a teenager in North Dakota getting murdered for being a Republican is stochastic terrorism, right? https://t.co/aRXvg4nszK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 21, 2022

Yet you can be sure that nobody in the corridors of political or media power will accuse Schumer or Biden of stochastic terrorism. Even if GOP leaders were to do, it would be restricted to Twitter.

Back to the Colorado shooting

A commentator on MSNBC blamed the far right:

NBC's Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__): "An all ages drag brunch..that a child might go to meet a drag queen, just to show them they're human beings & people. They go there and they read Dr. Seuss..It is not some hypersexual event, but that's what it's viewed as on the far right." pic.twitter.com/n4pZhSQYy4 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 21, 2022

The Daily Kos, which is another mouthpiece for the Democrats, claimed that the Colorado shooting "is occurring at a time when right-wing extremists have been engaging in protests and other actions targeting the LGBTQ community, particularly drag-queen events, such as the one scheduled for the next day at Club Q.”

They blamed Chaya Raichik’s Twitter-based LibsofTikTok account for her “groomer” rhetoric and Tucker Carlson for implying toxic influencers.

Hateful and violent online rhetoric targeting LGBTQ people has been ratcheting up for months. Now, just hours after a deadly mass shooting at #ClubQ, the worst of these hate accounts, LibsofTikTok is targeting another drag event in Colorado.

https://t.co/K7vDqVvHvK pic.twitter.com/ak0aQwxKFy — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) November 20, 2022

The Daily Kos concluded:

This is how stochastic terrorism has always worked:

“Announce and identify the target with eliminationist rhetoric, and then let random actors inspired by the surrounding hateful rhetoric conduct the acts of violence it’s intended to inspire. Statistically predictable, but individually unpredictable.”

In weeks, expect this term to be used widely across the mainstream media.

The MAGA Wing has already been called semi-fascist and conservative parents objecting to their children being taught critical race theory have already been branded as domestic terrorists. Stochastic terrorism is another term to amplify this spurious narrative of MAGA extremism.

The usual instinct for conservatives is to dismiss such allegations and deem them unworthy of reaction because they are truly ludicrous. It seems unfathomable that anyone would believe these inane claims.

The lesson learned from the midterms is that these Democrat disinformation campaigns probably work. Perhaps a significant number of casual news consumers still trust whatever they consume in the media and vote for the Democrats whom they think are the lesser among evils

These Democrat narratives must be aggressively countered else there will be similar unpleasant surprises in 2024.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab