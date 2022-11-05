Democrat idiocracy

The progressive left, embodied by the Democrat party, has decided to pursue an idiocracy, a government ruled by idiots. The idiots ruling their party leave no room for doubt that this was intentional.

Let’s take a look at this gathering of goons and airheads. It is headed, no pun intended, by Joe Biden, the President of the United States, ostensibly the most powerful man in the world. It is apparent to all that Biden is incapable of even the most minor decision. Unless propped up by some unknown drug cocktail and aided by a multitude of teleprompters, Biden is entirely at a loss. I don’t know who has control of the nuclear arsenal, but I’m pretty sure it’s not Joe. At least I pray it is not.

Sadly, the possibility of impeachment or imposition of the 25th amendment has been skillfully circumvented by the placement of Kamala Harris as Vice-Idiot. Her political skills were actually of the carnal variety as she ‘fought’ her way to the top. Her cackling word-salads offer nothing but idiocy.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, while proving adept at making money in the stock market along with her husband Paul, who when not driving drunk or getting into hammer fights has been highly successful in the stock market. Nancy has proven to be less successful at doing the job which she is paid for, leading the House which makes her third in line to the presidency. Her failure to secure the U.S. Capitol on January 6th qualifies her for the title of idiot. Her speeches provide even more credence to that claim.

Let’s look next at idiot in waiting, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Propelled into office by the progressive group, Justice Democrats, the semi-accomplished mixologist and utter failure of an economics student suddenly found herself in the limelight. She proceeded to nix a move which would have brought Amazon and approximately 25,000 jobs to her district. The avowed socialist has proven to be a complete waste as a legislator and lately got into a feud with Twitter owner Elon Musk over a fee to be a certified contributor, while claiming that the merchandise sales receipts on her website, clearly indicated therein as campaign contributions, were rather donated to charity. Her expense reports indicate no such charitable donations. Higher-up idiots view AOC as future presidential material.

Moving on, we have several notable idiots in statehouses throughout the country. Whether we are speaking of Commiefornia’s Gavin Newsom, who recently blamed Fox’s Jesse Watters for the unfortunate incident that put Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul in the hospital, or equally dimwitted governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Kathy Hochul of New York, there is no shortage of idiocy in statehouses throughout the land.

Whitmer is known for her strident support of over-the-top lockdowns and mask mandates for Michigan schools, and is a major recipient of teacher’s union Randi Weingarten’s donations in appreciation of her continued adherence to lockdowns.

Hochul, fighting for re-election in New York, has actually brought in Vice-President Harris to campaign for her. She angrily tells the Empire State’s voters not to be concerned with trifling matters such as crime and inflation, but pay attention instead to the question of abortion. In a crime-riddled state, whose taxpayers are being throttled by inflation, the abortion issue is a non-starter. I guess no one told Hochul. Proving herself to be less effective, thus more idiotic than the disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo, no small feat.

Let’s not forget Georgia’s perennial gubernatorial aspirant Stacey Abrams. Despite refusing to concede her loss to Brian Kemp four years ago, she continues to hammer her opponent as an election denier. Miss Abrams, a somewhat successful lawyer, is better known for her soft-core porn novels. Hopefully, after the midterms, she will have little choice. I don’t believe even total idiots will continue to lionize a two-time loser.

I am barely scratching the surface. I will not include Pennsylvania Senate aspirant John Fetterman, who likely was an idiot before tragically being stricken with a stroke. We can no longer accurately assess his idiocy, and it is not fair to belabor his impairment. Anyone voting for him, however, is a genuine idiot without question.

The sad thing is, all of these idiots have a chance of retaining or claiming their elected positions. What that says for the electorate is sad. Approximately half of our population has consumed the Kool-Aid containing idiocy enhancers. Hearing some of the defenses for these idiots mentioned, as well as for others, is mind-boggling. We have allowed our K-12 educational system to be hijacked by the promoters of this idiocy, and we must turn that around. That would be a great and necessary start. What to do with the rest of the idiots roaming free is a more difficult question. The many problems of our great nation will never be solved by idiocy, so let’s get these folks out of office and begin rebuilding.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: Ralf Smallka