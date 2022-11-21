The Agony, The Ecstasy, and the Memes after Trump's account was restored on Twitter

The Democrat power grab in D.C began during the Nixon Presidency. The grab was complete when Nixon was compelled to resign.

The media was a key player here, they stopped covering occurrences in D.C.; instead, they became the propaganda wing of the Democrats and political opponents to Republicans.

Their collaboration had forced Nixon to quit, which caused them to be emboldened

The coverage of future GOP Presidents Nixon, Reagan, George H W Bush, George W Bush, and even GOP Presidential candidates such as Bob Dole, John McCain, and Mitt Romney was overwhelmingly negative.

The narrative was that Republicans were old, anachronistic, bigoted, insensitive, pro-rich, anti-poor, onery and uptight.

With every electoral cycle, the Democrats are brazen and unapologetic about their political proclivities.

The problem was these targets, Reagan, the Bushes, Romney and McCain, didn’t fight back. Some claimed it was because they believed in the dignity of silence owing to their respect for the office of the presidency, while others just accepted their position as second class citizens in D.C.

Then Trump came along.

Unlike his predecessors in the GOP, Trump is a fighter, one who could counterpunch as hard as the punch was delivered.

Surprisingly, the Bushes, Romney, and McCain, who were recipients of attacks, joined their tormentors to attack Trump, leading many to believe that D.C. has a one-party system i.e., they all reported to the D.C. Establishment.

Trump was unsparing with those who attacked him during his interviews, rallies, debates and on Twitter.

This was the first time, GOP supporters had someone taking on bullies and triumphing. This was one of the factors why Trump won the election in 2016.

Trump made draining the swamp, i.e., dismantling the nefarious D.C. Democrat establishment and deep state, one of his main campaign promises.

Despite impediments, he did have success; during the Trump Presidency there were no gratuitous wars, which means less gratuitous spending of tax-payers ‘aid’ or ‘arms’.

The Democrats and their media partners were so accustomed to ruling D.C like tyrants and driving the national narrative that Trump’s pushback first was met with shock.

After multiple counterpunches, the Democrats devolved into a state of insanity which was named Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

But it was not just a case of prolonger mental instability. They had the power and made it their mission to unseat the democratically-elected President Trump.

They concocted and promoted multiple hoaxes and misused government agencies to wage a propaganda war against Trump. They must have had some success, but unlike before, they were not able to destroy Trump's reputation nor drive a wedge between Trump and his supporters.

Trump is still a powerful force in the GOP and the front-runner to win the nomination in 2024.

This has caused frustration, and consequently TDS, among Democrats worsened.

Twitter -- Trump’s preferred platform of communication and it played a key role in Trump's amazing victory in 2016 -- is back. Trump was able to counter media lies and connect directly with supporters.

Despite their name, the Democrats do not believe in democracy, debate, and free speech. They prefer shutting down all dissidents instead, abusing their power. The Democrats were desperate for an excuse to remove Trump from Twitter.

That excuse came in the form of the protests at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Democrats collaborated with Big Tech to suspend Trump from Twitter claiming that he was inciting violence and hate. They said the ban was permanent.

But the human illusion of permanence is fallacious.

In just under a month after his $44 Billion takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk restored Trump’s account.

Trump said he will not return to the popular platform but instead would communicate via his own social media network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter. So,hy is this reinstatement important?

The suspension of Trump’s Twitter account is the equivalent of a complete redaction or removal of records, which is the equivalent of the destruction of evidence. This vacuum gave the Democrats ample space to fabricate. They could claim Trump called for an armed uprising and that there was no counter because the records were unavailable. Now all users have to do is search and debunk the lies

This is exactly what journalist Kyle Becker did.

He reminded everyone about what Trump had actually tweeted on January 6th, 2021. He had urged his supporters to respect the police and to protest peacefully

Twitter's ban on Trump was for one reason: Silencing Donald Trump so Democrats could push the J6 narrative he "incited an insurrection."



But Donald Trump never "glorified violence," he preached peace. That's why they had to shut him up: He exposed their false narrative. pic.twitter.com/HWtcjLy5PN — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 20, 2022

Predictably, Trump’s reinstatement to Twitter caused the standard reactions.

There was ecstasy among supporters

There was unrelenting agony from detractors.

Despite Trump not tweeting a single word, his mere presence caused them to lose their minds, and this meltdown made it a more enjoyable experience for supporters.

We begin with the agony.

Donald Trump's Twitter account, which he used to organize a domestic terrorist attack against the United States Capitol in an effort to overthrow American democracy, has been reactivated by Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/DnIG3iUgad — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2022

CNBC provided an alternative to Twitter:

If you’re thinking about quitting Elon Musk’s Twitter, here’s how to use alternative Mastodon https://t.co/dKJozQQH7X — CNBC (@CNBC) November 18, 2022

Mia Farrow’s hypertension worsened.

Get blood pressure pills https://t.co/I8uwnQRdi6 — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) November 20, 2022

Adam Kinzinger predictably pushed the insurrection narrative.

Keep in mind trump wasn’t suspended for being a meanie. He was suspended for lighting an insurrection and when it failed tweeting “this is what you get…”



Lies lies lies with a price. But hey at least Elon gets approval from the alt right. $44 billion dollar troll. https://t.co/3nzg4q17fY — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 20, 2022

Kinzinger had allies such as Rob Reiner, who whined about the ‘insurrection’ and more.

Elon Musk is letting a man who led a violent Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government back on this platform. Letting the Lies and Disinformation continue to poison the American bloodstream. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2022

Liz Cheney plugged the Jan 6 hearings, as she always does.

With Trump back on Twitter,

it’s a good time to watch this Jan 6 hearing. It covers each of Trump’s tweets that day, including those that have been deleted, and features multiple Trump WH staff describing his inexcusable conduct during the violence. https://t.co/pVSGKf5q0P — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 20, 2022

Actor John Leguizamo threatened to quit, perhaps not realizing that few even knew he was on Twitter.

Soon as trump is reinstated it’s good bye ✌🏽 ghost 👻 bye bye 👋🏽 adiós! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 20, 2022

TDS-afflicted Bette Midler engaged in anti-immigrant xenophobia against Musk.

A tragic day for #America, which Elon doesn’t understand, because at heart, he’s not American, any more than #Murdoch is. An illegal immigrant, raised in Apartheid SA, he’s just fine with racism & hate. His fake Vox Populi! He was always going to let him back: he needs the eyes. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 20, 2022

John Cusack demonstrated how worthy an unexpressed thought can be.

So Elon mush - in order to avoid paying tax. Supports fascism - buys twiiter to destroy it. Losing more money then he would have had to pay had he supported democracy & a progressive agenda -

&returns a literal insurrectionist fascist criminal to the platform he’s destroying — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 20, 2022

A former Special Assistant to Barack Obama, now head of the ADL, attacked Musk.

For @elonmusk to allow Donald Trump back on Twitter, ostensibly after a brief poll, shows he is not remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation. https://t.co/Rf0NjAubpI — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 20, 2022

A Democrat Senator from Oregon was disgusted.

Some engaged in meaningless virtue signaling.

Instead of solving world hunger with that $44 billion

Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter and act like a spoiled petulant little man bitch.#KidVicious🔪 https://t.co/IRZlDmJH9m — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) November 20, 2022

Unsurprisingly there were election deniers. In their minds when Trump wins, the contest cannot be fair.

The people have NOT spoken.

The Saudis and Russians have. https://t.co/x6kpY9mWH4 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 20, 2022

The bots you created have spoken, little man. https://t.co/lxavIMpsKH — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 20, 2022

What people are those exactly? https://t.co/yUvzoODexg — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 20, 2022

There were also celebrations among supporters.

Wow who knew that @Twitter could’ve been a fun platform?

It feels so amazing not to worry about getting banned with each word I write here…

Thanks @elonmusk for freeing the bird and giving us our freedom of speech back! https://t.co/2UWmPMynmJ — Yeonmi Park (@YeonmiParkNK) November 20, 2022

Trump is probably the first leader who has won a global election.



😅😅 https://t.co/t5kv9OYXRD — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) November 20, 2022

Finally, there were some hilarious memes. Musk didn't seem sure if Trump will be able to resist the temptation returning to Twitter.

And lead us not into temptation … pic.twitter.com/8qNOXzwXS9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Here’s a meme of Trump and Musk, in a jubilant mood near the symbolic grave of former Twitter Lead Head Vijaya Gadde who was responsible for ‘permanently’ suspending Trump’s Twitter account.

Here’s Trump dancing in his inimitable style.

Here’s a meme of liberals having a meltdown after learning of the news.

Some of them from Trump’s fans in India

Here’s Trump dancing to a victory song from the Hindi film ‘Bajirao Masani.’

Some reminded others that this was almost like a present for Biden on his birthday.

There were other celebrations.

#DonaldTrump

Twitter has unsuspended Donald Trump‼️



Thank you Elon 👏 pic.twitter.com/V67bf4q1yr — sumit (@sumityou5) November 21, 2022

Some retweeted Trump's old classics.

Every time I speak of the haters and losers I do so with great love and affection. They cannot help the fact that they were born fucked up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2014

In the end, this was a nice way to begin a Sunday. After the GOP's underwhelming performance during the mid-terms, Trump's reinstatement gave MAGA supporters something to smile about.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab