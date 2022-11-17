Sunny Hostin of The View brings back term used during Rwandan genocide

What is it about the Democrats that makes them so willing to embrace the political ideology of 20th Century terroristic regimes?

The media and Democrats are king when playing dirty politics, and instead of attacking policy, they attack the person. They claim they support and respect women and minorities but they never support women and minorities who dare think differently than leftists. They do not believe in diversity of thought. Republicans are racists, sexists, homophobes, xenophobes, transphobes, and bigots. We are described as “deplorables” who “cling” to religion and guns. We are labeled “divisive” and “hateful.” We’ve been told by the president himself, we are a “threat” to the American way of life.

Perhaps though the most recognized and unrelenting group of Democrat mouthpieces who push these overused talking points is the women of The View, most notably Sunny Hostin.

Sunny Hostin is so kind and tolerant (like every Democrat) that she recently compared White suburban women to roaches if they voted for Republicans. If you ask me, that seems nastier than anything Trump has ever said. I can’t imagine my White suburban wife of 46 years would take kindly to being called a “roach” — but what do I know since I am just a “divisive deplorable”?

The “progressive” party of “unity” and its members really have a funny way of showing it:

They consistently lie about Republican policy on Medicare and Social Security to mislead seniors for votes.

They picked Hershel Walker as a target and manufactured decades-old stories, with no verification, alleging Walker had paid for abortions — a policy which Democrats support! While running endless stories about how bad Walker was, they ignored Warnock’s past and current record, because they just don’t care.

They trotted out their hero, Obama, to campaign for Warnock. Isn’t it embarrassing, that with all their efforts and money, they still couldn’t get Warnock over 50% to avoid a runoff?

The media and other Democrats lied that Republican laws to improve voter integrity laws were meant to suppress the minority vote. It was an obvious lie but was repeated endlessly.

Then lied by claiming Republicans were going to kill lots of women because of abortion limits, but there is nowhere in the country where a woman can’t access abortion if there is actually a medical emergency.

They repeatedly used “election denier” talking points, but also claimed that election deniers should never be allowed to take office.

In this election, they pulled a Hail Mary and claimed if Republicans won, democracy would end.

Yes, the party that wants to preserve the Electoral College, believes states rather than the federal government should run elections, disagrees with stacking the Supreme court, wants to maintain the filibuster, and stands against threats to Supreme Court justices regardless of ruling is the party that would end Democracy. Uh huh, sure, okay.

Obama said if “democracy” is lost the media will be controlled and corruption will go unpunished.

Obama can only be talking about Democrats! They have used the media to spread lies about Russian collusion, to suppress the truth about Biden family corruption, and to silence differing information on COVID among countless other things.

It certainly wasn’t Trump who politicized federal agencies and used them to destroy political opponents — I seem to remember a time when Obama’s IRS under Lois Lerner went after Tea Party groups….

Additionally, the Justice Department, CFPB, and EPA all had corrupt slush funds giving kickbacks to political supporters, yet no one was punished.

Furthermore, the Clinton and Biden families have also operated personal slush funds gathering kickbacks from foreign parties and influence, and so far the Justice Department has looked the other way.

The results of the media and other Democrat’s collusion: Republicans took control of the house, and won 5 million more votes, which was a 12 million “margin-shift” improvement from 2020; yet the Democrats brag as if they cleaned up, asserting the fictitious narrative that the American public likes the country under Democrat control.

They say Democracy has been saved! But, all they care about is power. The truth clearly hasn’t mattered for a long time.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.