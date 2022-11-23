So Kamala Harris won't commit to campaigning for Raphael Warnock in Georgia...

Kamala Harris is still trying to figure out what she's going to be doing tomorrow.

That's the response she gave when asked by a reporter about whether or not she would campaign for Democrat senatorial candidate, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia, where a runoff is scheduled with his Republican challenger in early December.

According to Breitbart News:

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly dodged questions Tuesday on whether she and President Joe Biden would campaign with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) leading up to his runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker. “I haven’t made any decision yet,” Harris said Tuesday during her trip to Malaysia when she was asked about the possibility of going to Georgia with Biden to stump for Warnock. “I’m basically still trying to figure out what I’m doing tomorrow.” The president and vice president maintained a semi-low profile before the midterm elections. Given Harris’ answer, it appears unclear whether either one of them will end up traveling to the Peach State before the runoff, scheduled for December 6.

It raises questions as to whether she was asked at all to campaign and whether the Democrats in charge think she would actually be helpful in that critical race. Based on her gaffes and giggling, it's quite likely she'd be the opposite.

Although the balance of the Senate has already been decided with the fraudy Senate election that was questionably called for a Democrat in Nevada, a GOP pickup in Georgia could ensure that Republicans would have equal representation on Senate committees and would put the GOP in a position to block at least some far-left legislation going forward. For Democrats, that's pretty important to stop, given that Republicans have already won the House.

It's strange stuff then that there doesn't seem to be much demand for Harris, given that she is half-black and was chosen by affirmative action to act as the role of the "first," the first black and first woman vice president.

Both candidates in the Senate runoff in Georgia are black, meaning, there's no color advantage for either candidate.

In 2020, Harris was chosen by the Democrat machinery to be Joe Biden's running mate (recall that Jill Biden objected) for her supposed capacity to draw black voters to Democrats. That was why she was picked. Now that the Democrats would seemingly need an important black figurehead to campaign in order to help Warnock over the finish line, they sure as heck aren't begging Harris. They've got former President Obama for that job, and so far without a trace of Harris.

Harris is on a mission now to Southeast Asia, with Fox News's Jesse Watters (who is following this thing) suggesting that it's a military trip disguised in a blanket of "woke washing" around women's rights and green energy. If so, it would suggest that Harris still isn't a laughingstock abroad as she is here, given that she is less well known, and can at least show the flag to our allies, as she is doing now, what with China getting very aggressive in the region. She won't fool China, of course, but her mission to the area is important, and in any case, Southeast Asia has some killer shopping which one can safely assume that Harris will busy herself with at some point, although she won't see that sort of thing on a relatively remote outpost like Palawan, where the Chicoms are most menacing.

She's actually doing something important which relieves Joe Biden of the task of doing it, given his mental incapacitation.

But she's not there for Democrats, which was once upon a time her chief purpos, and truth is, they probably don't want her. Much easier to pack her off to Palawan to ride Coast Guard ships than try to manage her gaffes in Atlanta. What else can one conclude?

Image: Fox News video screen shot, via YouTube