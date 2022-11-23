Selfless heroism saved lives at the Colorado massacre by a ‘non-binary’ [they, them] gunman

We are living in a climate of self-centeredness and apathy.

The government is indifferent to the sufferings of the citizens. The media had become lapdogs of the establishment instead of watchdogs for the citizens. Government agencies are politicized and serve as proxies of the establishment instead of regulating and monitoring the powerful.

The citizen is struggling due to crippling inflation, sky-high gas prices, the influx of illegal immigration and so much more. Yet the government, the media, and the agencies are occupied spreading lies to target political opponents and grabbing power.

This paints a very bleak picture of the future of the nation.

It was bleak again on Saturday when a youth went on a shooting rampage in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five and wounding 25. What made it worse is that the Democrats and their media allies used the tragedy to mount another campaign to silence their political opponents.

Through this barrage of darkness emerged a rare light of hope. It was revealed that the reason the shooter at the Colorado Springs club wasn’t able to cause any further damage was that he was subdued by those in the club.

The man who displayed exemplary bravery at that moment was Army veteran Richard Fierro. When the shooting began Fierro says his combat instincts kicked in. He first hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he observed that the gunman was proceeding toward the section of the bar where dozens of nightclub patrons had fled for safety.

YouTube screengrab

At that point, Fierro raced swiftly across the room, grasped the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, and slammed him to the floor. Fierro jumped on top of the gunman and struck him. Fierro shouted out to another patron, Thomas James, to move the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle beyond the shooter’s reach, James followed Fierro's instructions.

James is a U.S. Navy information systems technician stationed at the Defense Intelligence Agency base in Colorado Springs. The Navy statement Tuesday said James’s condition continues to be stable.

As the shooter was pinned to the ground under a barrage of punches from Fierro and kicks to the head from James, he tried to reach for his pistol. When Fierro noticed this, he seized the pistol and used it to bludgeon the gunman.

While Fierro was pummeling his head, he also took help from a transgender woman who stomped the face of the gunman with her high-heeled shoe.

Fierro and James pinned the shooter down until officers arrived minutes later. Fierro was there with his daughter Kassy, her boyfriend, and other friends to celebrate a birthday. Among the gunman's five murdered victims were Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance.

Speaking to reporters, Fierro teared up as he recalled Raymond smiling and dancing prior to the shooting.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez lavished deserved praise at Fierro. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he had "never encountered a person who had engaged in such heroic actions who was so humble about it."

The gunman, facing multiple murder and hate crime charges, remains in the hospital. The New York Times reported that the gunman is “nonbinary” and uses “they/them pronouns.” It seems unlikely that the killer was 'right-wing extremist’ who was driven by anti LGBT+ sentiments. But do not expect any retractions or apologies from the Democrats or their media lackeys for spreading lies.

In new court filing, public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay club that left 5 people dead say that their client is non-binary and that "they use they/them pronouns." The lawyers refer to their client as Mx. Anderson Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/dPaUpiFXKN — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) November 23, 2022

A bit about Fierro’s background. Fierro served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan as a field artillery officer and left the Army as a major in 2013. Fierro said that on combat deployments in the Army, he had been shot at and had seen roadside bombs shred trucks in his platoon. His record shows that he was awarded the Bronze Star twice. Fierro left the Army following the psychological and physical toll of combat. Fierro’s wife, Jess, said via Facebook that her husband had bruised his right side and injured his hands, knees, and ankle.

Fierro rejected the notion that he was a hero and asked to keep the focus on those whose lives were lost.

Fierro also said the deaths — including his daughter’s boyfriend, Vance — were a tragedy both personal and for the broader community.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Latino civil rights organization, recognized Fierro with its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions during the shooting.

The Fierros are also known in Colorado for their brewery Atrevida Beer Co. The brewery's site also sells gift cards and merchandise like T-shirts and skull cups. Many on social media shared links to the website urging everyone to support the Fierros by buying their merchandise. This seems timely since the Christmas gift-giving season is beginning.

This is the age of absolute egocentricity, narcissism, and vanity. What makes it worse is that in an attempt to disguise their revolting conceit, people often claim victimhood, and engage in virtue signaling. But in Fierro is a man who was not only courageous but refused to turn the event into spectacle about himself.

In the end, heroism is not just about being physically tough and adept in combat. Heroism emanates from selflessness where individuals place the interests of others before their own and compassion for fellow humans in peril. It is these emotions that drive people to act bravely.

Richard Fierro's altruïsm, kindness, valor and rare display of humility after the event occurred is most refreshing.

It is said that the best of humanity is often discovered at the worst of moments. This is exactly what happened on during the shooting at Colorado Springs.

Hopefully, Fierro, James, and others will receive many more awards for their exemplary bravery.