Progressives love immigration, but only if it's the right color

That's us. That is how the left looks at those who settled in the United States. At least the paler ones.

Though we are told the Vikings made it to America first, they apparently inexplicably forgot to terrorize and enslave the indigenous peoples before leaving...almost without a trace. (We do have the Kensington Runestone!)

Then Columbus "discovered" America, and things quickly went to hell in a handbasket. Soon colonists would demand things like representative government; the right to freedom of assembly, religion, and speech; equal justice under the law; and protection from unwarranted searches and seizures.

The right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in a free-market, capitalist system and a limited government, of, by, and for the people soon begat a long sequence of racist products of the white, Christian, patriarchal society. Such soul- — and Earth- — destroying inventions as electricity, the light bulb, the telephone, the radio, the computer, and eventually the internet joined with space exploration and rapid medical advances in essentially colluding to oppress peoples of color and other minorities.

So, say leftists and progressives, it would have been better for everybody if those damned Europeans had stayed in Europe, where they belong! Although I guess they originally came from somewhere else, too, which probably upset the established locals/indigenous Europeans. Will they never stop colonizing, enslaving, and oppressing?

Come to think of it, though, the so-called "Native Americans" also came from elsewhere, whether across the Bering Land Bridge from Siberia or from some other direction, possibly displacing the then-natives.

Moreover, if civilization actually did originate in the Fertile Crescent, and people spread out from there, could the first group to get to any given place then claim that others deigning to move there were naught but wannabe evil colonizers who should stay where they were for eternity?

And how come "progressives" and other leftist whackos believe that Europeans migrating to a vast, nearly unpopulated wilderness rife with natural resources many years ago was an inexcusable "original sin," yet they simultaneously believe that the millions of illegal aliens currently pouring over the border into a now heavily settled nation rife with numerous social problems should be welcomed with open arms?

How is it that progressives consider those who came to America and built the freest and most prosperous nation on Earth between 1492 and, say, the mid-1900s the only "bad" immigrants? Particularly while simultaneously deeming "Native Americans" exemplary humans, as they do those currently yearning to come to this systemically racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic nation?

Why do they afford "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity" only to certain groups? By definition, that isn't tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity...it's discrimination.

I'm sure it's only coincidence that those happen to be the groups they believe will help them attain and retain power in the future. Right?

