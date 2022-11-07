Pants on Fire: Biden yells 'There is no more drilling!' just months after claiming he never shut down energy production

Is there any lie that's just too brazen for old Joe Biden?

Seems not. Biden set his record straight for a leftist protestor in New York, at a Kathy Hochul rally, declaring that drilling wasn't happening:

Biden has long insisted he's no obstacle to expanded oil drilling. "This idea they don’t have oil to drill & to bring up," he said on June 21, "is simply not true”



But just now, Biden told a crowd, "No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven't formed any new drilling" pic.twitter.com/3kLbXrXGco — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 7, 2022

According to the Washington Examiner, which seemingly misread Biden's yawps as campaign promises instead of present-tense statements of his record:

“No more drilling,” he said, waving his hand with a back and forth motion. “There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling.” The person was holding up a sign that read, "5 more years of drilling is a lose lose!," and could be heard yelling back at Biden about offshore leases. He responded, “that was before I was president. We’re trying to work on that to get that done. Thank you.” Biden then motioned that the person should write down her name. The two spoke afterwards, according to pool reports.

Biden certainly was proud of his record in that encounter. And coming days before midterms, one wonders what the heck he was thinking. But it significantly contradicted what he had claimed last June 21, when he insisted, in response to voter criticism about high gas prices at the pump:

"This idea they don’t have oil to drill; to bring up," he said, is simply not true.”

Well, actually, it was true: "There is no more drilling," as Biden said now. It seems the Biden barrel of lies is so full, the truth can't help but slip out sometimes. For voters, such words from Biden are useless. Biden has blamed Vladimir Putin, OPEC's barons, Big Oil, global warming, Republicans, and all other things he could think of for high prices at the pump. The one thing he won't do is consider what Americans can see with their own eyes, that before President Trump left office, gas prices were about $2 a gallon. Now they are $5 and $6 a gallon in California, and well above $3 a gallon in the rest of America. That's "lived experience."

The clearest reason for that is Biden's policies to halt drilling. Back in January 2021, Biden signed off on an executive order dictating a ban of oil and gas drilling on federal lands. Fox News has a string of other bans and hamperings he's done to stop energy production and drive pump prices sky high.

The June remarks were greeted uncritically by the press, and passed over with no controversy, despite their obvious questionability. Now that Joe's saying the opposite in his desperate bid to not lose even the leftist voter base, where's the controversy now?

