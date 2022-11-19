Once again democracy prevails

Despite the constant exhortations of numerous Democrat operatives, pundits, and even President Biden that “the fate of democracy” was in peril on election day, our democracy has survived intact. We also witnessed Speaker Nancy Pelosi accept her defeat and prepare for GOP control of the House of Representatives. Despite dire predictions the system worked as designed by our Founders without missing a beat.

So we remain a free nation -- there has yet again been a peaceful transfer of power without violence or bloodshed. While many also claimed that democracy was in peril due to “voter suppression” the exact opposite was true -- record numbers of voters exercised their right to vote. The election did see unexpected results, but the real winner of was a victory for the American people and the democratic process that has stood the test of time for almost 250 years.

This did not happen by accident. Our Founding Fathers intended that the House of Representatives be the elected body most responsive to the will of the people -- all 435 seats are chosen every two years. This principle of our governance by the people and for the people is by design and not by accident. The Founders believed that we the people are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights (life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness) and that the purpose of government is to secure these rights and not infringe upon them.

Our recent midterm elections illustrate the inherent stability of our political system. Now, neither Republicans nor Democrats are in a position to govern decisively. Past elections have also proven that this is not only what our Founding Fathers intended but also what most Americans prefer. As Lord Acton stated in 1887 “Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely.”

In the months ahead we will again hear cries from the Democrat Party and progressives to expand the Supreme Court, dismantle the Electoral College, abolish the Senate filibuster, and make the U.S. Constitution a “living” Constitution. Like the dire pre-election warnings these “reforms” are merely a ruse to maintain and expand political power.

Even though our Constitution may be “dated,” it will continue to withstand the test of time. Don’t be fooled by many who see it as an impediment and would rather control our daily lives and our basic freedoms.

In the Gettysburg address, Abraham Lincoln honored the soldiers that sacrificed their lives in order “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” As we move forward let us not forget that our democratic government is here to serve its citizens not vice versa.

Image: Granger