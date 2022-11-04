Obama says democracy under threat if Republicans win in Arizona

Former (and sort of current) president Barack Obama used a rally in Phoenix Wednesday night to deliver a crazy remark about America's system of self-government. The Anointed One asserted that if the Arizona Republican candidates are successful, "democracy as we know it may not survive" there. He added, "That's not an exaggeration. That is a fact." Opinions are now facts, as facts are "disinformation" to the wannabe tyrants called Democrats.

Democrats have routinely asserted recently that "our democracy is in danger" if Republicans do well on a national scale in the upcoming midterm elections. Now they are doing the same at the local level. What will they claim next? "If the Republican candidate wins in West Topeka, our democracy may not survive"?

What gall! What preposterous preposterousness! Translation: "If the people elect someone I don't like, it's curtains for democracy!" Who is so stupendously stupid, or believes many of the rest of us to be, that he would seriously suggest that diverse voting is anti-democratic? Would "democracy" be better served if there were always only one name on the ballot, followed by a "D"?

I'm tired of these morons incessantly telling us we need fewer choices and less free will if "our democracy" is to be saved. Yeah, and "arbeit macht frei," Barry. Now tell us the one about the three bears.

Sadly, many Americans proudly signaled their obedience and willingness to give up their freedoms during the plandemic by wearing masks, social distancing, and getting repeatedly jabbed by experimental non-vaccine "vaccines." If a majority of voters should cast their ballots for these lying, tyrannical clowns Biden and the Democrats in the upcoming election, they will have sentenced all of us to spend the rest of our lives living in a soft tyranny — or worse.

We will, as Reagan cautioned, "spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.