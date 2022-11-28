NYU professor claims the Russians rigged Elon Musk's Twitter poll to help Trump

It has been a week since Elon Musk restored President Trump's suspended Twitter account following his Twitter poll that showed a majority wanted Trump back.

Despite Trump's pledge not to return, the presence of his Twitter account has caused some leftwingers to quit Twitter while others are red with rage.

There were election deniers too.

A podcaster and an ex-Republican claimed that Musk had rigged the poll via Twitter bots.

The bots you created have spoken, little man. https://t.co/lxavIMpsKH — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 20, 2022

A troll account claimed that the Saudis and Russians rigged the poll.

The people have NOT spoken.

The Saudis and Russians have. https://t.co/x6kpY9mWH4 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 20, 2022

But it wasn't just unknown Twitter trolls making these claims.

During an appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation, NYU professor Scott Galloway claimed the following:

“I think these polls are mostly a gimmick, and I would argue the people haven’t spoken, the GRU has spoken. “Twitter has become a playground for bad actors and fake bots. This poll is meaningless. This decision is meaningless.”

"Face the Nation" guest @profgalloway claims Russian intelligence manipulated Elon Musk's poll to get Trump reinstated on Twitter. If you're wondering what his evidence is -- well, it's not that kind of show pic.twitter.com/6z24Kd0kwY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 20, 2022

The GRU, which stands for Glavnoye Razvedyvatelnoye Upravlenie, is a Soviet military intelligence organization.

During the Cold War, the KGB was most known in the West for deploying Soviet agents to infiltrate the corridors of power and foment trouble. Yet the GRU outlasted the KGB following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and still operates. The UK government blamed GRU for the Salisbury nerve agent attack of 2018 -- when a former GRU officer living in Britain was poisoned along with his daughter

The US government blames the GRU for major cyber-attacks on its infrastructure. GRU operatives are also believed to have been active in the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Back to NYU professor Scott Galloway’s appearance on CBS.

The interviewer, Margaret Brennan, should have challenged Galloway for his baseless claim. She should have demanded that he provide some proof or issue a retraction. If he remained steadfast, she should herself have informed the viewers that this claim was baseless. But instead, she just moved on to the next question, because in that world any claim, however ridiculous it may be, that makes Trump look bad is welcomed.

The full interview can be seen here.

Despite the TV echo chamber, someone informed Galloway of the obvious: that his claims were revoltingly ridiculous. Hence Galloway took to Twitter, not to apologize or retract or offer proof but to double down on his claim. He repeated a debunked hoax about the 2016 elections. Not the Trump-Russia collusion but a subset of the conspiracy theory which claims that Russia-operated troll farms worked on social media to sway the 2016 presidential elections in favor of Trump.

Even if one does accept the premise that Russian Trolls favored Trump, we must look at the overall situation back then.

The entire mainstream media was cheering and supporting Hillary Clinton. The persuasive power or the credibility of a group social media troll is infinitesimally tiny compared to the entire mainstream media. Yet nobody accused the media of tampering with the elections to help Hillary.

• Musk was so concerned about the huge number of bots on Twitter that he wanted to back out of the deal

• Russia operated bot farms to sway our presidential elections in favor of Trump (per Mueller investigation)

• How much of the 4% margin is bots & trolls vs. “vox populi”? — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 20, 2022

Galloway also attempted to diminish the Twitter poll claiming that Trump won by only four percent due to bots and trolls.

The professor then made a statement that made a case for why he deserves to be prevented from teaching anything to anybody. Galloway conceded not having proof of Russian interference in the poll but added that it would be hard to disprove. Perhaps he forgets that the burden of producing proof is on the individual making claims.

I don’t have proof of Russian interference in the poll; however, it would be hard to disprove it.



What I am saying is this seems like a fickle way to reverse a permanent ban, esp after Musk said a moderation council would decide. Also: “moderation policy hasn’t changed”? — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 20, 2022

A quick perusal of the professor's Twitter account shows that he is no different from a random hateful troll who uses Trump as a target to rationalize his hateful behavior.

It is almost hilarious how Trump has managed to drive the people to absolute insanity. What is concerning is that they have power.

How must the professor be judging his students’ performance? Trump-supporting students likely have no chance of support from him, irrespective of how talented they are. Anybody who disagrees with him probably also has no chance of receiving good marks.

How ironic that he accuses other of being Nazis and dictators.

Sadly, people have become so accustomed to this politicization of academia that it ceases to shock or cause a scandal.

What a fall this has been

Educators are supposed to be individuals of high education; it is therefore expected that they are knowledgeable, astute thinkers, problem solvers, and proponents of the principle of causation. Educators are supposed to be curious, skeptical, and always open to questions, challenges, and debates. The expectation is that educators encourage and inculcate these attributes among their students. Every syllable educators utter is often treated by students as the absolute truth.

It is therefore essential that every claim the teacher makes is backed by proof and that every conjecture or speculation is made after deep thought. Alas, these seem like very distant dreams. Educators are no longer role models.

Educators have devolved into becoming partisan activists who indoctrinate students instead of enlightening them. They use wokeness and faux political correctness to shut down any inconvenient questions or debates. Gullible students then take over and demand safe spaces and insulate themselves from 'wrong' opinions.

Professor Galloway's certitude and his not feeling any obligation to provide proof are not restricted to academia only; the powerful in D.C. also display a similar attitude.

In the matter of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, the controversy over the Ukraine call, the insurrection hoax, and the classified docs at the Mar-a-Lago hoax, the proponents who spoke with certitude had no evidence, worse they didn’t feel the need to provide evidence, and evidence wasn't even demanded.

These hoaxes were used as an excuse to either start or continue or expand probes on President Trump. They ‘investigated’ his finances, his businesses, and his personal life. They conducted raids on Trump's homes and the offices and homes of Trump’s allies and even his lawyer.

The goal behind all this was to make the process the equivalent of punishment and to push a narrative that the probe is proof that some guilt was established.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that Professor Galloway writes a paper full of speculations about the Russians rigging the Musk Twitter poll and the paper would be used as a ‘credible’ basis by agencies to investigate Trump, Musk, and Twitter.

In a Democracy, every individual including Professor Galloway has a right to believe or claim what they want.

The problem occurs when these individuals have power and they use hoaxes to target political opponents.

This is not how academics, politicians, or government agencies should operate in one of the world’s leading democracies.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab