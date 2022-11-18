New York Times was planning to host FTX founder in swampy celebrity cavalcade

If there's anything that signals how deeply the now-bankrupt FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried had sunk the hooks in with the Washington swamp, it's news that the New York Times was planning to host and fete the cryptocurrency-exchange founder, alongside luminaries such as Volodymyr Zelensky, Mark Zuckerberg, and Janet Yellen, on November 30.

According to Evie magazine:

The New York Times’ DealBook Summit will be taking place on November 30, 2022. The event will include Sam Bankman-Fried, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen as guest speakers. The Dealbook Summit is an annual event hosted by the New York Times. This year, the proceeding will be focusing on connecting business, culture, and politics. According to the New York Times' website, DealBook attendees are typically "high-level executives, emerging leaders, and entrepreneurs from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, academia and more." Those who want to participate in the summit must apply and pay a fee of $2,499 in order to attend.

So are they going to investigate this guy with some hard-hitting reporting, or just go through with the conference. The big-dollar price tag on attendence on that matter suggests that some kind of influence is being peddled.

Normally, that would be a juicy topic for any good reporter worth their salt, but apparently the New York Times has become a public relations arm of the Democrat party -- and has the conference to show for it.

And of course, it turns out that the FTX founder, Bankman-Fried, is closely tied to the Democrats -- through Ukraine. Evie also reports:

FTX Allegedly Laundered Money for the Democratic Party (Thanks To Ukraine) According to CoinDesk, Ukraine launched a partnership with FTX in March. FTX was converting donations into fiat to assist in the "war efforts of Ukraine." This process generated FTX tons of money. Then, SBF proceeds to donate millions of dollars to the Democrats. "It's pretty suspicious that the downfall of FTX happened right after midterms," adds Grace. "To summarize, make sure we have this right, you, the taxpayer, give your hard-earned money to the American government. Then, the American government turned around and gives it to Ukraine, and Ukraine runs your donations through FTX. And then, the FTX founder takes your money and gives it to the Democrats," Grace explains. She also believes that SBF was most likely set to fail so that people would demand stricter regulations on crypto. Ukraine runs your donations through FTX. A series of tweets have come out to support Grace's suspicions. “So Biden gave loads of money to Ukraine, who gave loads of money to FTX, who gave loads of money to Democrats,” writes @SethDillon. “Sounds like a potentially massive scandal the media will have absolutely no interest in covering.” FTX Donated Almost $40 Million to Democrats Interesting how SBF has become one of Biden's biggest donors, becoming the second largest donor to the democrats, just after George Soros. So how much did he give them? SBF spent $40 million on campaigns this election cycle, making him the sixth-largest single donor in the United States. The vast majority of the money went into supporting Democrats, according to OpenSecrets. Apparently, he donated $36,793,596 to Democrats, and $235,200 to Republicans.

Did we see the New York Times report that one? Don't think so.

And why the sam heck was Janet Yellen, a sitting Treasury secretary and former Fed official, in that lineup? Shouldn't she have known faster than anyone did that Bankman-Friedman wasn't what he said he was? What does she do over there at Treasury?

What we have here is the emergence of the Democrat party as the go-to outfit for a string of hideous fraudsters and crooks, serving as their protection vehicle. Donate to Democrats, get good press from the New York Times, that's how one hand washes the other in the Washington swamp. The unkempt Bankman-Fried was the Democrats' second-biggest donor after George Soros, and he was preceded by the likes of Bernie Madoff, Harvey Weinstein, Ed Buck, Jeffrey Epstein, and other miscreants, making one wonder how many more of them are out there handing the Democrats money -- and why guys like Mark Zuckerberg and let's say other legitimate donors have no problem being in such company.

The Times, though, has no excuse for this. It's the paper's job to report all the news that is fit to print, and instead of doing that, it was caught wining and dining an absolute monster of a fraudster caught up in a huge politically tinged scandal story yet missing the entire thing.

Now we can see that they were just doing what they have done since they went nakedly left-wing: Coddling people who are textbook cases for hard news exposes. They've got a lot of "public service" awards from the Pulitzer committee, which is its supposedly most prestigious prize. Seems they didn't do any public service with this one. They just served the swamp.

Image: Twitter screen shot