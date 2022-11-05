Michael Beschloss sees the end of the world if the GOP wins

Why does my heart go on beating?

Why do these eyes of mine cry?

Don't they know it's the end of the world?

It ended when you said, "Good-bye" Skeeter Davis, “The End of the World” (1962)

Michael Beschloss apparently agrees with Skeeter. The important difference that it is finally happening. The end is nigh! We still had a few years left in 1962 even if we didn’t know it. But Skeeter’s vision of the end of the Apocalypse could come true next week if the voters say “Good-bye” to Beschloss’s political party, his connections, his fame and source of his wealth.

Recall that Beschloss is the self-described “presidential historian” without any history degrees (he has a degree in political science and an M.B.A.) who in 2106, usefully (to both Obama and himself) described Obama as the “smartest president” with the “highest IQ ever.” Unfortunately, Don Imus asked Beschloss for this thing called evidence,

Beschloss: [Obama] is a guy whose IQ is off the chartsImus: What is his IQ?



Beschloss: Pardon?



Imus: What is his IQ? Beschloss: Uh. I would say it’s probably - he’s probably the smartest guy ever to become President.



Imus: That’s not what I asked you. I asked you what his IQ was.



Beschloss: You know that I don’t know. I’d have to find someone with more expertise.

As is usual with television groupies, Beschloss had no evidence whatsoever. It is hard to know the I.Q.’s of many US presidents but it is possible to estimate their IQ’s by examining what they accomplished. One typical list of the highest is this: John Quincy Adams (175), John Adams (173), Thomas Jefferson (160). There is no evidence whatsoever that Obama has an IQ anywhere close to the 160-170 range. While editor of the Harvard Law Review Obama did not publish a single article. In addition, Obama has said many dumb things. By contrast, Jefferson’s writings on all manner of subjects number more than 20 volumes, including that thing called “The Declaration of Independence” that had a bit of an impact. Obama has written a few books on his favourite subject: himself. There is, therefore, no basis whatsoever for Beschloss’s virtue-signalling claim about Obama’s mind-numbing brilliance. What is usually going on in such cases is the mind-numbing grovelling of the D.C. talking-heads and wannabes.

One should keep this in mind when examining Beschloss’s latest application for an invitation as a guest on the various left-wing media shows where he states that:

[S]ix nights from now, we could all be discussing violence all over this country. There’s signs that may happen, may God forbid, that losers will be declared winners by fraudulent election officers, or secretary of state candidates, or governors, or state legislatures … We could be six days away from losing our rule of law, and losing a situation where we have elections that we all can rely on. You know, those are the foundation stones of a democracy … Joe Biden is saying the same thing tonight, and a historian 50 years from now – if historians are allowed to write in this country and if they are still free publishing houses and a free press – which I’m not certain of – but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.

YouTube screengrab

Beschloss apparently thinks he has caught a sufficient glimpse of the future to warn the peasants of what a historian (one with an actual degree in history, not merely one who says he’s an historian) 50 years from now might see if s/he reviews the horrors that awaited us if we did not put Beschloss’s friends into high office. That is, Beschloss, given his unique soothsaying capacities, can see the horror in his hypothetical historian’s heart as s/he looks back and sees the unspeakable horrors that came about as a result of Republican victories in the House and Senate.

From his perch 50 years hence, the same perch held by his hypothetical future historian, soothsayer Beschloss sees “the violence all over this country” that might happen if the evil Republicans don’t get their way (or maybe if they do get their way). From that same future perch, soothsayer Beschloss also sees us “losing our rule of law, and losing … elections that we all can rely on, “the foundation stones of a democracy,” if the evil Republicans are elected! Soothsayer Beschloss also sees, quite coincidentally, by his own words, the same thing “Joe Biden is saying ... tonight,” namely that “this week was the fact whether we will be a democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed.”

The evil Republicans are not just going to try to end the runaway spending, enforce immigration law, start putting actual criminals back in prison. No! If we don’t stop them now the evil Republicans might even arrest and kill your children. The Vampire Apocalypse of B-grade science fiction films has nothing over the constantly approaching Republican Apocalypse, which will be far worse. They’re not just coming for your Medicare and Social Security. They’re coming for your children … to arrest and kill them. Yes of course, and drink their blood too.

Quite surprisingly, soothsayer Beschloss does not appear to have noticed that we already have violence all over the country. Steve Scalise was shot and almost killed by a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter, not that the media has taken much notice. The recent vitriolic attacks on Republican Lee Zeldin in New York were followed by a knife attack on him at a campaign event. Shots were fired through the window of family of a Republican Pat Harrigan campaigning for a House seat in North Carolina. Ordinary people, and yes, children, are attacked and killed in “blue cities” all over the country, some purposefully and some by stray bullets.

Substantial numbers of both Republicans and Democrats have already lost faith in our elections. What on earth could be the reason? Maybe Dinesh knows?

Conservatives are constantly censored or cancelled. Democrats have already partnered with Big Tech to censor conservatives. Hundreds of literary figures, of all people, have signed a letter to censor SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s book.

Although Soothsayer Beschloss does not appear to have noticed, the reason we already have all these problems is because of the historically unpopular policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. In fact, Beschloss cannot see the future, at least not 50 years hence. What has actually inspired Beschloss’s latest visions is that he is justifiably worried that on election night a few days from now this is what he will be singing,

Why does my heart go on beating?

Why do these eyes of mine, cry?

Don't they know it's the end of the world?

It ended when [the voters] said, "Good-bye" [to the Democrats once and for all].

In fact, it would be best for everyone if serious people on both sides of the political aisle agreed to put an end to this kind of clown-show forever and start searching for solutions.