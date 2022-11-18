Merrick Garland’s despotic decision to investigate Donald Trump

Today’s we-now-live-in-a-3rd-world-dictatorship news from the Biden administration is Merrick Garland’s breathtaking announcement that he has named a special counsel to conduct a criminal investigation into Donald Trump. Given the complete absence of evidence of any wrongdoing, it’s very clear that the Democrats are terrified of Trump and that they will do anything they can to destroy his candidacy. My suspicion is that this will backfire and, instead, solidify Trump's support.

When Biden was asked about Trump’s plan to run again for president, there were lots of standard things he could have said, such as saying that he looks forward to a hard-fought campaign or that he doesn’t think Trump can win or that the American people won’t stand for yet another Trump term in office. Biden, however, said none of those things. Instead, Biden said something bizarre and fundamentally un-American: “Well, we just have to demonstrate that he will not take power by—if we—if he does run. I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again.”

Ignore the obligatory cover language about “our Constitution.” The key words are “I’m making sure he…does not become the next President again.” Today, we learned what Biden’s insurance policy is, and it has nothing to do with the Constitution. Instead, the Department of Justice is preparing the groundwork to bring criminal charges against Trump. That these charges are baseless is irrelevant. The point is to sideline the man Biden fears most.

Image: Merrick Garland (edited). YouTube screen grab.

Merrick Garland announced that he’s appointing Jack Smith, the former chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, to conduct a criminal investigation into Donald Trump:

“Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said in a statement. “Such an appointment underscores the Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters. It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.” The special counsel’s purview will include the Justice Department’s ongoing probe of Trump’s alleged retention of highly sensitive national security secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as aspects of the effort by Trump and his allies’ effort to subvert the 2020 election and disrupt the transition of power to President Joe Biden.

Let me translate: With Trump having thrown his hat into the ring, there is nothing we won’t do to stop him, including using the entire power of the federal government to paint him as a criminal. Because Trump is the most investigated person in America (who consistently emerges clean as a whistle), Garland’s going back to the old standbys, namely, the Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6. A few points need to be made.

1. Even if the Biden administration does phony up an indictment against Trump, that won’t stop him from running. The Constitution is clear that there are only three requirements to be president: Be 35 or older, be a “natural born” American citizen, and have been a resident in the U.S. for 14 years at the time of election. Trump meets those metrics.

2. With regard to the raid, the U.S. President’s plenary power over classifying documents means that Trump, simply by removing the documents from the White House, declassified them. The DOJ cannot override that.

In any event, just the other day, the Washington Post quietly and reluctantly conceded in an article meant to disparage Trump’s ego a fact that we sane people knew all along: Trump had no national security documents (although, again, if he had them, they were automatically declassified).

3. January 6 is a well the left keeps going back to, but it’s been dry from the beginning. Trump wanted more security in D.C., but Pelosi refused. Trump told people only to exercise their First Amendment rights and to do so “peacefully and patriotically.” That is, Trump did nothing to foment criminal activity.

More importantly, we know that, thanks to people such as Ray Epps, many attendees at the rally were already induced to head to the Capitol even as Trump was still speaking. In the same vein, there’s footage showing people in whom the FBI mysteriously has no interest systematically removing all barriers and signage that would have alerted the crowd that they were in a prohibited area. Add to this the fact that we’ve learned that the FBI had agents and informers all over the place on January 6 and the word “entrapment” is the first thing that comes to mind.

Put another way: January 6 wasn’t criminal activity on Trump’s part, but it might have been criminal activity on the government’s part.

They’ve got nothing on Trump, and they’ve never had anything on Trump—but the Biden administration is determined to use the process to destroy Trump. They’re fools because Trump has emerged stronger from every attack, and I’m betting he will this time too.