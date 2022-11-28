Media backtracking from their puff pieces about Dem megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried, but with little acknowledgment of their shameful behavior

It is a shame that in all likelihood, only the Crypto crook might go to jail, instead of the media outlets and others who misled the public about him. They were like puppets who didn't have a clue what he was doing, yet regurgitated garbage about him. Now most of them are essentially trying to bury their past reporting on him.

Jim Cramer of CNBC was one of the worst.

In June 2022:

In June, Jim Cramer called FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried the "new JP Morgan." Yesterday, Sam's net worth fell by $14.6 billion after Binance announced to acquire FTX․com due to liquidity issues.

After FTX collapsed

I am shocked by the level of arrogance from crypto enthusiasts, says Jim Cramer ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer joins ‘Squawk Box’ ahead of the market open on Thursday to discuss the collapse of FTX and what it means for smaller cryptocurrencies.

Sam Bankman Fried appears to have used stolen money to buy support from the media and other Democrats. In April, he was on stage with Bill Clinton and Tony Blair.

He gave money to Pro-Publica, Vox, The Intercept, and Semafor to buy glowing reports:

SBF was heavily involved in Democratic Party politics: In the 2022 election cycle, he was the second most prolific funder of Democratic candidates after George Soros. But he wasn't just a funder of electoral efforts. He funded both progressive and mainstream media organizations.

In June NPR treated the crypto crook as an expert.

NPR Today:

The downfall of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried sends shockwaves through the crypto world

Forbes in June:

It's A Bird! It's A Plane! It's Sam Bankman-Fried! SBF To The Rescue Longer-term subscribers know that I have been following the rise of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried for some time. For some background please take a look at this profile of him that I wrote for the magazine last October. Sam comes off to me as an earnest and forthright person who is trying to do good. He is an effective altruist, which is a kind of Silicon Valley-esque spin on philanthropy, and his adopted role in the movement is to make as much money as possible so that others can dedicate their lives to giving it away.

Forbes today:

Bankman-Fried created a virtuous image to go with his crypto activities by adhering to a do-gooder movement that stresses giving your money away. Now groups associated with the movement are tied to millions of dollars that could be clawed back in bankruptcy proceedings. In May, Sam Bankman-Fried took the stage at an investment conference in the Bahamas, cohosted by FTX, his crypto exchange, and SALT, the networking forum and side hustle of Wall Street executive and former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci

Glowing article by Politico in August:

How the newest megadonor wants to change Washington Sam Bankman-Fried has a big fortune and big plans for how to spend it — including an unusual political power-building strategy. One of the biggest donors in Democratic politics this year isn’t sure if he really wants to be a Democratic megadonor — at least not on the party’s terms. But then, part of life as Sam Bankman-Fried is about embracing paradoxes. The 30-year-old, who has amassed an estimated $20 billion fortune over the last four years through cryptocurrency, drives a hybrid Toyota Corolla. A monk-like aesthetic extends from his clothes — he showed up to chat in a wrinkled T-shirt and beat-up New Balance sneakers — to his personal life. He shares a penthouse with about 10 roommates and cooks for himself. He still uses his parents’ Netflix account. When he lobbies in Washington, D.C., he’ll often crash on his brother’s couch.

Politico today:

Crypto giant’s failure exposes cozy Washington ties, weak regulation FTX's stunning meltdown last week is forcing lawmakers and regulators who bought into the vision to regroup.

Today, the media and other Democrats are spending their time covering up for their previous support of a pure fraud. They wrote and talked about the Crypto crook without having curiosity about how he was amassing wealth by basically selling a product created out of thin air that was backed by nothing.

Many of these same leftists are the ones seeking to destroy industries that use natural resources without having any curiosity to ask for the scientific data to support the destruction. There is none.

They are many of the same people who peddled lies about Trump colluding with Russia with no evidence and are the same people who bury the truth about the Biden family corruption despite massive evidence.

They are many of the same people who repeated everything Fauci said, no matter how wrong they were, and sought to silence those who disagreed.

We have a President today intentionally destroying the country because of leftists in the media who willingly repeat talking points with little to no curiosity.

Summary:

All people have to do is donate to leftists and their causes and the media will cheer. Don't trust the media, politicians, or supposed experts. Always do your own research.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab