Legacy media veil of silence on myocarditis and Covid ‘vaccines’ beginning to lift?

The troubling wave of heart ailments in otherwise young and healthy Covid “vaccine” recipients, is finally drawing legacy media attention – albeit limited and supportive of Big Pharma. Just 2 days ago, Selwyn Duke wrote on these pages of his personal encounters with victims of strange early deaths, and of some of the statistical data. Now, NBC News, reliably supportive of the progressive ruling establishment, is acknowledging what previously was suppressed, in an article titled, “Myocarditis after Covid vaccination: Research on possible long-term risks underway.”

Lest any Big Pharma executives get heartburn, the sub-headline reads, “Both Pfizer and Moderna are launching clinical trials to track health issues — if any — in the years following a diagnosis of vaccine-associated heart problems in teens and young.”

The tone of the report is reassuring, sending the message that the problem isn’t terrible and the authorities and drug makers are behaving responsibly:

Of the hundreds of millions of Covid vaccine doses given in the U.S. since late 2020, there have been around 1,000 reports of vaccine-related myocarditis or pericarditis in children under age 18, primarily young males, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of those who developed the condition have fully recovered, although research so far has only looked at how well they're doing after several months. Some doctors wonder if it can cause permanent damage to the heart. Now, the first research in the U.S. is underway, tracking adverse health effects — if any — that may appear in the years following a diagnosis of vaccine-associated heart problems. Moderna has already launched two trials, the most recent in September. Pfizer confirmed that at least one of its trials, which will include up to 500 teens and young adults under age 21, is slated to begin in the next couple of months. The Food and Drug Administration has required that the drugmakers conduct several studies assessing the potential long-term impacts of myocarditis, as part of its approval of the mRNA Covid vaccines in the U.S. Early findings from the research could be published as early as next year, sources told NBC News. Some of the trials will follow those who developed the condition for as long as five years, according to the FDA’s approval letters. The trials will be monitoring for myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis, which doesn't cause symptoms. The FDA declined to comment on Pfizer's and Moderna's studies because they are ongoing, but an agency official said the chance of having myocarditis occur following vaccination is "very low."

There is no mention of the excess death statistics, particularly among 18 - 64 year-olds, which Selwyn Duke covered. Nor of the surge in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) reports since the introduction of the shots, which are not true vaccines and which don’t prevent transmission of Covid.

Still, NBC discussing the subject at all qualifies as a “limited hangout.”

Hat tip: Life Site News