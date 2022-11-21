Kevin McCarthy promises to keep Reps. Omar, Swalwell and Schiff off foreign affairs and intelligence committees

Now that House Democrats under Nancy Pelosi have established the precedent of denying committee seats to certain members of the minority party that they dislike, Kevin McCarthy plans to use it on them.

Speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on her Sunday Morning Futures program, McCarthy vowed to keep Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the Intelligence Committee.

Trasncript via Grabien:

Maria: congressman, let me ask you about your decisions should you become the speaker of the House in January. What are you going to do in terms of these Democrats that the you have on such important committees? You’ve talked in the past about a removing Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell. Will you deliver?



Yes, I will. I’ll keep that promise. Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on intel. You have Adam Schiff who lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the intel committee either. Look, congresswoman omar, her anti-Semitic comments that have gone forward, we’re not going to allow her to be on foreign affairs, but we’re also going to stand up to what’s happening not just in the halls of Congress, but what’s happening to our higher education institutions, the anti-semitism that’s going on on these campuses and others. We’ll investigate that as well and stop this to make sure that America does have the freedom

It will be entertaining to watch Democrtas try to claim that this move is unjust given their own behavior last term.

Photo credit: Grabien screengrab