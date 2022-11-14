Kamala Harris categorizes one specific faction of voters as being profoundly ‘stupid’

In a resurfaced video from 2015, Kamala Harris spoke in front of a large audience, and mocked one American demographic as being emphatically, and hopelessly “stupid.” There’s so much irony in this, it actually took me a minute to unpack and organize it all. First off, it’s Kamala Harris calling someone else stupid — that’s rich. Does everyone remember her recent “yellow school bus” ? If not, here’s a quick refresher:

Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience of the… joy of going to school… the school bus takes us there.

Mind you, she was speaking to a roomful of adults, not kindergarteners.

So, quickly, if you had to take a stab in the dark, to what group do you think Kamala Harris was referring? If it were an intelligent Democrat (if there is such a thing), you might assume she was referring to the Trump Republican, since ad hominem attacks are all the left has to attack Americans who love America and her values.

But no, that wasn’t it, and here’s where we have the second layer of irony: she was referring to her own voters, and more precisely, the ones who, in conjunction with some “fortuitous” statistical anomalies and historical irregularities, helped drag that dead carcass of the Democrats across the finish line in the recent midterms — those between the ages of 18 and 25, currently that would be Gen Z.

Watch what she had to say below:

The greatest thing she’s ever said pic.twitter.com/cLWdAo9nhe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2022

This might be the first time Kamala Harris has ever told the truth — she’s usually quite pathological in her ramblings. Again, remember this?

The point that he is trying to make about the border is that YOU ARE THE BORDER CZAR!



It’s amazing to see such a flippant attitude from our @VP.



“I haven’t been to Europe either.” she retorts like a petulant child.



I can’t believe this woman is making me defend Lester Holt! pic.twitter.com/HYPEOywJw6 — ⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ (@MrsT106) June 8, 2021

She’s right though, Gen Z has earned itself quite the reputation as the lowest common denominator. They have people like David Hogg speaking for them — OOF — and apparently that doesn’t seem to bother most of them. They get their “news” and morality from Snapchat, TikTok, and Hollywood (which is terrifying), and when they’re challenged, they become emotional terrorists. They consistently shout down their political opponents, resort to name-calling, and sometimes when they’re too overstimulated, they simply bark like dogs. I’ve learned a lot about dealing with Gen Z-ers because I myself have a four-year-old.

They’re so easily manipulated, and so unthinking, we even saw Biden and his Court bring in social media “influencers” to relay the information in a way that Gen Z would best absorb it. Inarticulately and briefly — they don’t grasp the language, and they don’t have attention spans.

Take a look at this old video about the rising gas prices:

The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. pic.twitter.com/qBCEA6r2C7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2022

“Nobody wants to work with him [Putin] and do [emphasis added] international trade.” “Do” trade? Mercy.

This is also the same group that thinks a “No Guns Allowed” sign keeps out would-be shooters, and has so little an understanding of the civic process, economics, and the Constitution that they really thought student loan debt was “forgiven” — what else could we expect?

Image: davidjlee, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.