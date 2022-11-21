Joe Biden's sneaky new 'alternative immigration program' escorting migrants in from Mexico, work permits in hand

The ending of Title 42 COVID restrictions on illegal migrants by a federal judge pretty well signalled to millions of migrants that the border's open and no federal official can stop them so long as they utter the magic word 'asylum.'

That alone is grounds to expect the mother of all border surges.

But why stop there?

Rather than enforcing immigration laws and asylum abuse as the U.S. laws require, the White House has come up with a sneaky new plan to spirit the millions of migrants massing now at the border in without the Fox News helicopter cameras on them.

Why secret? Because with immigration law itself not stopping the Bidenites, the one thing that might is the public relations problem as millions of migrants surge at the border ahead of that Jan. 1 kickoff. That is why the new Biden program is being done on the quiet.

The Center for Immigration Studies's Todd Bensman has the story:

Twice a day, seven days a week since September, Mexicali city officials working closely with Biden’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection, on a secure shared “CBP-ONE” online platform, select hundreds of people a month for their escorted government-to-government handoffs through the land port of entry to Calexico, Calif. Once the Americans check their paperwork, they legally admit intending illegal border crossers like Nicaraguan Maria Esperanza Diaz Ruiz, 42, into the U.S. interior under a questionable authority known as “humanitarian or significant public benefit parole.” They are free to start new lives under the benefit, with work authorization and the right to apply for asylum part of the package.

Border-based NGOs help migrants get their documents and sob stories ready for them so that when U.S. officials come looking for migrants to bring in, they are ready to make their asylum claims, and will get free transport without having to pay cartels for that, as well as instant work permits and public benefits, such as "free" American health care. Bensman reports that the Biden administration isn't saying how many they are letting in this way, but the evidence suggests it's already tens of thousands.

This explains why there have been recent reports of new stationings of personnel at the border as if a new hiring binge is going on among Border Patrol and other agents, even as Biden administration by policy has no intention of stopping any of the migrants.

Bensman reports that among migrants, word has gotten out:

Indeed, thousands are hearing about this new legal way in – and swamping an expanding system of Mexican shelters that gradually feed their occupants through American ports of entry with temporary legal status and opportunity to make the big move permanent. Local authorities are working to expand shelter facilities and establish new ones to accommodate the soaring demand for the legalized crossings, two shelter managers in Mexicali and one in Tijuana told CIS.

They are recruiting them from all nations and even taking their act as far south as Cancun. Apparently anything qualified for asylum now -- living in area with cartels, knowing someone who is gay, the reasons for admission are getting pretty flimsy, while NGOs prepare migrants with their sob stories.

According to Bensman:

The Mexicali operation mirrors others just like it that began funneling increasing numbers of immigrants claiming tales of woe into the United States through ports of entry from the Pacific Coast to the Gulf of Mexico, the three shelter managers say. Mexico also appears to have set up operations well south of the American border, in Cancun on Mexico’s southern Caribbean coast and in Monterrey farther north, where pre-approved immigrants are flown into American airports. This looks to be part of a purposeful strategy to create work-arounds to court-ordered expulsion policies but also to reduce politically painful illegal crossing statistics by channeling ever more people through these legalized crossings. While neither DHS nor the White House has publicized this legalized entrance program,DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly telegraphed it in his oft-stated intentions to create “legal pathways” as part of the administration’s overarching “safe, orderly, and humane” vision for southern border immigration. “Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned. Those who follow the lawful process … will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here,” Mayorkas said October 13 (Minute 22:01 to 22:17) in reference to the June 2022 signing of the Los Angeles Declaration for Migration and Protection at the Summit for the America’s Conference. “This advances the Biden administration’s pledge under the Los Angeles Declaration for Migration and Protection to expand legal pathways as an alternative to irregular and dangerous migration.”

So now they're not just letting anyone in, unvetted and unknown, but bringing them in, and well ahead of those attempting to immigrate through a legal process, which costs those migrants thousands of dollars, involves waiting for years in line, and comes with no benefit package the illegal migrants get. For those who might have been planning to emigrate to the state legally, they've just been notified that they're on a fool's errand -- migrating illegally is where the results are.

As for whether this has anything legal about it, well, it certainly doesn't conform to the Constitutional authority for Congress to set immigration law.

Bensman writes that experts say it's downright illegal:

One other reason why the Biden administration does not seem eager to publicize what it is doing at the ports: Some experts question the legality of its use of humanitarian parole. “Humanitarian parole was never intended to be used this way, and Congress made it clear that parole is not meant to be a supplement to immigration policy,” said Elizabeth Jacobs, a CIS fellow and former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official, when informed that the escort hand-off program was being used much more broadly than reported. Jacobs said humanitarian parole can only be used on a case-by-case basis for no other purpose than urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. “If these accounts are true, the United States government is acting directly in conflict with the limits and procedures established under federal law,” Jacobs said. “Escorting inadmissible aliens into the United States for the sole purpose of granting these aliens work authorization is a blatant abdication of DHS’s responsibility to uphold federal immigration law.”

Joe Biden's got his own "alternative immigration program" as Bensman puts it, an apparent offshoot, bigger and better funded, than a previous report last June of Border Patrol agents going into migrant shelters to recruit single moms for entry into the U.S. Now they've gone industrial scale, bringing them on in without any consent of either Congress or the people who must live with the results of mass illegal migration from more than 100 countries around the world at a time of recession and coming job losses as well as high inflation brought on by government spending. The migrants have told Bensman that things have never been better now.

Too bad there's a price for this and Americans here are going to pay it, powerless to stop it unless an incoming Congress cuts that funding off immediately.

Read the whole shocking thing with all the details in a very well-done and readable investigative report here.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube