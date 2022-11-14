Jay Leno, the last of the true nighttime comics, burned in a fire

Jay Leno, thankfully, is alive. However, it appears that he’s lucky to be alive because he was burned following a gasoline fire in his garage. I am, of course, grateful that he got off so lightly. I always enjoyed his show and, reading his name in the headlines, I was reminded of a time in the not-so-distant past when late-night comics were funny, not just to the clapping seals of their own political party, but to just about everyone.

Briefly, Leno managed to get burned in a gasoline fire in his own garage:

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Variety in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face without causing injury to his eye or ear.

Leno harks back to a time in America—the 1990s and first decade of the 21st century—that seems like a distant memory. Like Johnny Carson, the late-night host who preceded him, Leno’s humor was based on the premise that Americans are all willing to laugh at political foibles regardless of their, or the politicians’, party allegiance.

Image: Jay Leno. YouTube screen grab.

When Leno took over for Carson, Bill Clinton was the president, and Leno happily took non-wounding, but still funny, potshots at Clinton. Then, when George W. Bush became president, Leno swiftly switched and cheerfully switched to the same kind of comedic attacks against him.

Although Leno has said that he leans Democrat, he believed his job was to entertain, not to proselytize. He was willing to sit down for a nice conversation with both Obama and Rush Limbaugh. He harked back to a time when politics only divided Americans every four years or so, not every minute, in every aspect of their lives.

With Leno’s retirement, late-night TV became a leftist wasteland. Even if he wasn’t the numbers leader, Jon Stewart set the tone for what was to come: Make a nasty remark about a Republican and then wait for the trained seals in the audience to bark out their cued laughter. Stewart eschewed wit or charm. This was “comedy” for the initiated.

Stewart’s show gave rise to three other mean-spirited leftists: John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Stephen Colbert, all of whom knew that their jobs required an unending stream of venom directed at Republicans and, especially, at Donald Trump. Indeed, the nastiness on cable TV shows infected the networks. By 2016, Jimmy Fallon was forced to apologize for daring to have then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on his show and actually treating him with friendliness and respect.

I wish Jay Leno a swift, uneventful recovery. I also wish he were back on TV when late-night comics brought America together in shared laughter over the foolishness and foibles of the American political scene.