Is the Pill turning women into lesbians?

The Daily Mail has an article about women claiming that using the Pill turned them into lesbians—and that some scientists are agreeing that this could be true. I wouldn’t be at all surprised. In addition to the physical risks from the Pill, there have long been societal problems that go beyond the hook-up culture.

Everyone knows about the common issues with the Pill: Bloating and mood swings. Less common problems are hyperemesis gravidarum (completely uncontrolled, non-stop vomiting) and deadly blood clots. Nevertheless, the Pill is handed out like candy, even to young teens, because it keeps women from getting pregnant.

The good thing about the Pill’s availability is that it frees women from non-stop pregnancies that damaged their bodies and overwhelmed their lives. The bad thing is that its appearance on the scene, by leaving women to believe that they could have consequence-free sex, gave way to the sexual revolution that marked the start of the leftist war on the family.

But there’s so much more that’s wrong with the Pill, and that’s the fact that it affects women’s minds, not just their bodies. In Arno Karlen’s delightful Napoleon’s Glands And Other Ventures in Biohistory, which was published in 1984, he writes about the Pill’s development and the medical establishment’s refusal to delve into how altering women’s hormones would affect their brains. “There has always been a gap between researchers interested in the body and those interested in emotions. Women kept telling me how their doctors avoided this subject.”

That avoidance was a mistake. The reality is that the Pill has had profound effects on women in ways that have altered society in subtle and profound ways that go beyond the sexual revolution.

Image: Birth control pills by rawpixel.

The thing about the Pill is that it mimics pregnancy (explaining the bloating, nausea, and strokes). But as every pregnant woman knows, pregnancy isn’t just about the physical, it’s also about the mental. Your body is ramping up hormones that will make you capable of supporting a baby. The two most important are that you become biochemically attracted to baby faces and, I would argue, that your lizard brain recognizes that you’ll become dependent and require a caregiver.

That love for the babyface is where we get the potential path to lesbianism. It begins with abandoning any attraction to manly-looking (and acting) men like John Wayne or Clark Gable movie characters and, instead, end up with chipmunk-faced little boy stars like Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling (who even has a cute baby name). Women, with their big eyes and soft skin, are another step on the obvious next step. The Daily Mail has more:

Women have anonymously shared their experiences on Reddit threads, claiming that starting or stopping birth control woke up a part of their sexuality that had ‘been asleep for years’. [snip] Researchers from the University of Stirling in the UK looked at whether women might choose different more or less masculine-looking partners when they are on the pill than they would have chosen off of it. The 2013 study recruited 55 straight women and used a computer program in a lab that allowed them to manipulate human features in photographs of different men and women. [snip] After that first session, 18 women were given a prescription for a daily birth control pill while the rest were not. Both groups returned three months later to run a similar attractiveness test. [snip] But they found that women who had gone on the pill preferred images of males with less masculine features than their non pill-taking counterparts.

Other women report the opposite effect, which is that going off the Pill turned them off men and onto women. Either way, the Pill affected hormones (which affect every aspect of our consciousness) and changed women’s behavior. It’s likely that a lot of the LGBTQ madness we see daily on Libs of TikTok ties into manipulating women’s hormones.

So far as I know, there hasn’t been any research into whether the Pill makes women more dependent on someone to support them, but I’m willing to guarantee that it does. Late-stage pregnancy, labor, and having a young child are the most vulnerable moments in an adult women’s life.

For those women whose bodies are mimicking pregnancy, the Democrats’ promises that they will care for you forever are profoundly reassuring. Just think of Obama’s “Julia” campaign—your government is here for you, especially if you’re a mommy (or, I would add, at a subliminal level your body just thinks you’re going to be a mommy).

The Pill has been mad medicine for our culture and, I’d argue, it’s bad medicine for our politics too.