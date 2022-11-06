House Republicans release a scathing report alleging politicization of the DOJ and the FBI

On Friday, the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released 1050 page report detailing the claims made by myriad whistleblowers at the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the abuse of power and politicization of the nation’s foremost law enforcement authority.

They called it "the first comprehensive accounting of the FBI's problems to date, which undermine the FBI's fundamental law-enforcement mission."

The following are the key details of the report.

The report states that Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are willing participants in the Biden Administration’s weaponization and politicization of law enforcement

The whistleblowers describe the FBI’s D.C. leadership as “rotted at its core,” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability,” and full of “rampant corruption, manipulation, and abuse” and that "the problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI's politicized bureaucracy."

The whistleblowers allege that “the FBI prioritizes investigations and uses differing tactics based on political considerations—using aggressive tactics against political opponents of the Biden Administration while going softer on, or outright ignoring, allegations against the Administration’s political allies.”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken. <br><br>Read our 1,000 page report on just how bad it is. <a href="https://t.co/fKmSYWBdLb">https://t.co/fKmSYWBdLb</a></p>— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) <a href="https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1588491175178403842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The reports reveal that investigations into the Trump campaign and its associates were based on information from left-wing organizations. However, the nature of the sources was diluted in an official memo seeking probes and the probe was approved by the FBI leadership.

The report slams the FBI for abusing its authority under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on US citizens associated with Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The report also cites the DOJ and FBI conducting an unprecedented raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as an instance of abuse of power and political bias.

There is mention of the FBI seizing the personal phone of Pro-Trump GOP Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Whistleblowers also allege that the FBI’s “political meddling” “is dragging the criminal side of the Bureau down” as resources are “pulled away” from real law enforcement duties.

Whistleblowers alleged that FBI officials purposefully portrayed information related to Hunter Biden’s financial and foreign business activities as disinformation.

The report reveals the FBI's resistance toward probes that are meant to initiate remedial actions.

Agents provided an unsolicited and unnecessary briefing to GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, who were investigating Biden’s foreign business deals. Perhaps the goal was to misdirect the probe and render it futile. The report also reveals that details about that briefing were later leaked to the news media in an apparent effort to discredit the senators’ investigation.

The whistleblowers also claim the FBI is “artificially inflating statistics about domestic violent extremism” by pressuring agents to report irrelevant incidents as violent extremism and by categorizing Jan. 6th-related investigations as separate cases, not as related to one single incident.

The whistleblowers cite examples of the FBI abusing its counterterrorism authority to investigate parents who spoke out at school board meetings. The report states that the DOJ and FBI used counterterrorism resources to investigate parents protesting against a far-left school curriculum for their young children.

The report also reveals the FBI did little to prevent attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and other facilities while prosecuting pro-life protesters.

There is mention of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, conceding that an FBI warning led to suppressing and censoring articles relating to Hunter’s infamous laptop from hell.

The report also makes a broader point of the FBI’s collaboration with social media platforms “to censor Americans’ political speech.”

The report adds that “there is little indication the FBI has changed—or is willing to change—course” despite their abuse of power and politicization being extensively reported.

Whistleblowers also allege discrimination within the FBI toward those who “dissent from its woke, leftist agenda” and the suspension of the security clearances of these staff and questioning of their “allegiance to the United States.”

There are troubling revelations that the Bureau is seeking to “purge” FBI employees holding conservative views and that retaliatory actions were taken against at least one whistleblower.

The whistleblowers claimed that the FBI is taking steps toward firing employees who engaged in protected First Amendment activity on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the report.

There are other revelations that the FBI seems less focused on serious crime. One of the whistleblowers was told that “child sexual abuse material investigations were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies.”

How did the FBI react? The FBI appeared to dismiss the report in the following statement released on Friday night:

"The FBI has testified to Congress and responded to letters from legislators on numerous occasions to provide an accurate accounting of how we do our work. The men and women of the FBI devote themselves to protecting the American people from terrorism, violent crime, cyber threats, and other dangers. “We follow the facts without regard for politics. While outside opinions and criticism often come with the job, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, do things by the book, and speak through our work"

So what do we make of all this?

In a democracy, agencies such as the FBI have a crucial role to play. The FBI’s mission is to protect citizens and uphold the Constitution of the United States, in other words, they must serve citizens by being vigilant watchdogs.

It is essential that the FBI remain objective and apolitical to ensure that the law is enforced based on the nature of the crime and unquestionably not the influence, affluence, party affiliation, and ideology of the actor.

Alas, these watchdogs have relinquished their objectivity and vigilance and have willingly become lapdogs of the deep state and the D.C. establishment. Hence, they bark at and even bite those who present a threat to the status quo in D.C. while they servilely wag their tails before the powerful.

Legal egalitarianism is a fundamental tenet of any functioning democracy. When that essential principle begins to falter and the law is selectively applied, democracy begins to dissolve

It is essential, that the Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee meticulously investigate the FBI and initiate remedial action by purging out rogue politized agents.

It will not be easy.

The politicization of the FBI didn’t occur in a day, the grab was strategic and gradual such that the roots run very deep. There may have been major changes that have made the organization inherently biased. These changes won't be documented anywhere but are implicitly known. Perhaps recruitment and promotion programs ensure that individuals of a certain political proclivity make it to the top.

The FBI could retaliate by digging up personal dirt on the Republicans investigating them. The media will amplify these allegations and even fabricate them. The allegations could even be of a serious nature and devoid of any credible basis, but it won't matter. There would be demands for resignation and the probes would be discredited. It could be similar to what happened during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The GOP will have to be focused, determined, fearless and above all impervious to bogus allegations and media smear campaigns.

All of this is much easier said than done.