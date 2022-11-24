Happy Thanksgiving: ‘La Pelosi’ is gone from leadership

They call it "the end of an era" over at CNN:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would continue to serve in the House, giving the next generation the opportunity to lead the House Democrats, who will be in the minority next year despite a better-than-expected midterm election performance. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” said Pelosi in the House chamber. “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

It is the end of an era. I guess that everything comes to an end sooner or later. Some we remember fondly. Others we don't want to remember.

Mrs. Pelosi, enjoy your retirement from, the most powerful position in Congress. Take care of your husband. However, some of us say thanks that you are gone from your powerful position.

Speaker Pelosi led 2 partisan impeachments, tore up a president's State of the Union speech on national TV, played every card available to a pathetic public figure and did nothing to bring us together.

YouTube screengrab

So on this Thanksgiving, I have a lot to be thankful for. I will say thanks for 3 grandchildren, 3 wonderful sons, a great wife and remember my late parents. After all of the family salutes, and good food, I will say "good riddance" to "La Pelosi" as my mother used to call her.

Yes, the power wielded by "La Pelosi" was one of the worst things that happened to our politics.

