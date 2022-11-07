Gov. Hochul has only herself to blame for eroding poll numbers

If Kathy Hochul manages to blow the substantial lead in the polls she enjoyed during the summer, she only has herself to blame, along with self-hating white ‘progressives.’ These Judas Goats have thrown ethnic working-class whites under the bus; now their chickens have come home to roost. They bought into Critical Race Theory and demonized their own ethnic groups in the process.



Hochul, often referred to as the “unelected governor of New York” by Tucker Carlson, was born Kathleen Courtney and is of Irish Catholic ancestry. Given the history of discrimination and violence against Irish Catholics in the US in the 19th and early 20th centuries, it’s astonishing that she would align herself with the self-hating Critical Race Theory crowd. She is either ignorant of the history of the Irish in America, or she willfully suppresses her knowledge of it. I suspect it’s the latter, and that is disgraceful.



To Democrats such as Hochul, Cuomo, Schumer, and others in New York state, working and middle-class ethnic New Yorkers may as well be non-persons given their concerns are never addressed. These cultural Marxists constantly complain of “threats to our democracy” while they continue to tear down the country with cashless bail, confiscatory taxes, anti-science Covid regulations, the destruction of women’s sports by allowing biological men to dominate, Orwellian speech codes that they force on the rest of us, and endless other leftist nonsense in an effort to consolidate their tyrannical power.

Image: Kathy Hochul. YouTube screen grab.

Hochul is a Trojan Horse whom the NRA endorsed in 2012. She is now their biggest opponent, enacting some of the most anti-Second Amendment laws in the country, rivaling even those of California. As a further insult, none of these laws would have prevented the mass shootings that Democrats never fail to exploit.

I worked in the New York state court system for over 25 years, and I can tell you that the vast majority of gun crimes are committed using illegal guns. Violent criminals have never respected gun laws. Piling on several more while grandstanding during an election year will continue to have no effect.



Gov. Hochul’s sermons during her Covid lockdowns and her continuing to enforce the mandates that she inherited from disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo were hypocritical acts as well as being politically insane. She called the vaccinated masses “the smart ones,” while she attacked the unvaccinated as threats to society who should be brow-beaten and shunned. She even went so far as to imply that God is on the side of the vaccinated. Riiiight…



This speech hasn’t aged well because the problems and side effects of the vaccine continue to surface. Who are the ‘smart ones’ now, Kathy?



It was only a matter of time before the self-hate that ethnic white Democrats exploited for political gain came back to bite them on the behind. Let’s hope this trend continues. They forgot where they came from. This election will hopefully prove that the voters they demonized didn’t forget.



Michael A. Bertolone, M.S. is a past Executive V.P. of the Monroe County (N.Y) Law Enforcement Association, and a freelance writer in Rochester, NY. His other articles can be found at American Thinker and Substack.