Good election news flying under the radar

Here are two stories that conservatives care about. They have one thing in common: children.

Nowadays, school board elections are extremely important, since they guide our future. The Christian Post is reporting that over a hundred school board seats flipped from blue to red since 2021, especially during the 2022 election.

The 1776 Project PAC announced Wednesday that "from November 2021 to November 2022, the 1776 Project PAC has flipped 100 school board seats across the country." The political action committee is dedicated to "electing school board members nationwide who want to reform our public education system by promoting patriotism and pride in American history."

The 1776 Project opposes the 1619 Project, which is a movement as deceptive and race-obsessed as they come. Let's hope school boards with newly elected members also cancel drag queen story hour and awful policies that allow children to "transition" without their parents' knowledge. Schools should not even be involved in the discussion; it's between the parents and their (temporarily) confused children. Restricting this diabolical nonsense and these damaging lies positively impacts our children and therefore our future.

You have heard that abortion was an issue for voters in 2022, particularly for women between 18 and 30 years old. Maybe it was, and maybe it was not. But was it a losing issue for our side of the vote? This report, also from the Christian Post, says the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America endorsed winners:

Candidates endorsed by a leading national grassroots pro-life advocacy group for U.S. Senate and gubernatorial elections won a strong majority of their races in the midterms this week, with the group praising candidates who took a clear stance on the abortion issue.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America spent upwards of $78 million this election cycle to mobilize voters behind pro-life candidates.

In Senate races, 12 out of 15 SBA-endorsed candidates have won while one is projected to lose. ... In gubernatorial races, 11 of 12 SBA-endorsed candidates won their races.

It is true that we will need to formulate a more coherent abortion message across the U.S., and compromises may have to be made, like the heartbeat law in Texas, which permits abortion through seven weeks. I believe that allowing abortion up to fifteen weeks (three months plus three weeks!) in Florida is too much. But eventually, we will have to let the states decide. We cannot become one-issue voters. So regardless of what the MSM say, promoting life over abortion was not a loser.

