Godly rainbows and ungodly replicas

Why would LGBTQ+ leaders hijack a beloved biblical symbol and call it their own when the Bible repeatedly identifies their lifestyles as abominations? The symbol they have wickedly appropriated is the rainbow.

The Book of Genesis teaches that the rainbow is a symbol of God’s promise never to judge the world again with a cataclysmic flood. Long ago, God said to Noah:

This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, I will remember my covenant that is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh.

We don’t see rainbows every day, but when they appear in the sky, they lift the hearts of kids from one to ninety-two. In his letter to the Romans, Paul alluded to the power of the rainbow and other displays of God’s majesty.

For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.

God makes Himself known to us, but many choose to ignore Him.

One of those choosing to ignore God was San Francisco politician Harvey Milk. Back in 1978, Milk asked another homosexual friend, Gilbert Baker, to come up with a symbol showing homosexual pride in their sexual identity. Baker devised a flag that looks like a rainbow. He added pink to the red in the natural rainbow. According to Baker, the hot pink represented homosexual “sex.” In that way, the LGBTQ+ community draped itself in a symbol of God’s presence to stand as a symbol for conduct that God identifies as immoral.

This propaganda—using a symbol that implies God’s approval—is so pervasive that many in 2022 cannot distinguish the difference between the real rainbow and Baker’s faux rainbow. As a retired teacher and preacher, this offers me a teachable moment.

The genuine rainbow floats in the sky, reminding us of God’s mercy. The faux rainbow is meant to mislead millions.

The faux rainbow of those with STDs, those who regale in promiscuity, and those who want to groom our children represent a legion of self-destructive behaviors. These behaviors lead to physical and spiritual death.

This is not the first time a wonder of nature has been repurposed for dastardly purposes. God, who created the rainbow, also created the horse. Among domesticated animals, horses rank near the top in their usefulness to humanity. The ancient Greeks once cashed in on the good reputation of horses.

Once upon a time, according to Homer and Virgil, King Menelaus and his Greek allies wanted to invade the walled city of Troy. The Greeks first tried orthodox military tactics against the Trojans, but traditional military means did not get them where they wanted to go. When they realized they could not overcome the Trojan fortifications by military might, they resorted to trickery.

The Greeks built a huge and hollow wooden horse on a wheeled cart. They were building this “gift” as a ruse to gain entry into Troy. They filled the belly of the wooden horse with a detachment of Greek soldiers. Next, they wheeled the peace “gift” in front of the gates of Troy. Trojan spies reported back that the Greeks had given up on their plans of conquest and left the wooden horse as a peace gesture.

As I recall how the Greeks once overpowered the Trojans with the “gift” of a huge man-made wooden horse, I begin to see how the perverse leaders of the LGBTQ+ movement use a biblical symbol in 2022 to cover up their unbiblical schemes.

The homosexual community wants us to believe that God loves them. He does. They want us to believe God condones their sexual sin. He does not. His scriptures expose that wicked lie.

Since homosexuals know that few will do the research that condemns their sexual sins, they wrap themselves in a faux rainbow flag, hoping that many will confuse it with the rainbow of the Bible. They hope regular people will see homosexuals wrapped in faux rainbow flags and assume God condones their sexual sins. This is wickedly clever; it may make the Trojan Horse smile, but God is not fooled by this false flag operation.

God wants all of us to turn from our sexual sins. Arguing with our Creator about sin is a waste of time. He knows what He is doing and hopes we have the sense to follow Him.

