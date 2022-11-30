Former MSNBC pundit daydreams about missed opportunities for race-baiting monologues

There used to be a time when tact, diplomacy, graciousness, and patriotism were virtues — but nothing is sacred to leftists hellbent on an agenda of identity politics, and they’re giving it all they’ve got to transform America via a cultural revolution.

I must admit, despite my near-constant exposure to leftwing absurdity, I remain continually impressed with leftwing activists’ uncanny ability to turn any event into one of racism. Prior to yesterday’s Iran–U.S. match, an Iranian journalist attempted to draw American captain Tyler Adams into a less-than-diplomatic exchange, and Adams refused to take the bait. Milan Javanmardi opened his political stump by berating Adams for mispronouncing “Iran” before posing this question:

Are you OK to be representing your country that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders? We saw the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few years. Are you OK to be representing the U.S., meanwhile, there’s so much discrimination happening against Black people in America?

(I find it worth noting and most fitting that Javanmardi professed a climate of tremendous of discrimination against Black Americans, while he spoke to a celebrated Black man who is at the peak of his career as a professional athlete.)

See what a class act Tyler Adams really is below:

Adams’ reply? Well, first he apologized, extending grace to an undeserving Javanmardi, before bucking the intended narrative, and responding with “there’s discrimination everywhere you go.” What he said wasn’t untrue, but apparently for the identity politics ideologues, it was unacceptable.

Touré is an author and podcaster, and despite his self-asserted importance — he himself has declared his own voice to be “respected” — I’ve never heard of him until yesterday when I read an opinion piece at my new favorite source of leftist lunacy, The Grio.

Per his essay, Touré dreamed up an alternate reality in which to answer the Iranian reporter’s question, because the “young brother [Adams]” didn’t give the right response — but wait, CNN said that referring to a Black individual as “brother” was a microaggression! Tsk tsk, Touré…. Adams failed to push the falsehood that America in its entirety can be summed up as a country rife with systemic, institutional, and residual racism. Disappointed in the soccer star, Touré wrote an entire monologue about what he would have said if he were Adams (no, I’m not joking)….

Here’s how it started:

Thank you for the question. I completely understand the dilemma you’re outlining. If we look at the whole of American history, America has treated its Black citizens horribly. Racism still exists. Too many Black people are killed by police each day, and too many Black people are incarcerated by the state each year, and the racial wealth gap and the education gaps are massive by design. It often seems like there are two Americas: one for whites and one for Black folks. I get all that… You bring up BLM, and it’s a shame that BLM has to exist, that we still have to tell people that Black lives matter.

Well gee Touré, maybe we shouldn’t elect people into office who sponsored the very crime bill responsible for the mass incarceration of Black Americans — cough, Biden, cough — but what do I know….

Furthermore, did Touré not get the memo about BLM and the apparent rampant embezzlement and self-enrichment? I guess not….

Brevity is a virtue for a writer, yet I find it impossible to begin to concisely dissect the radical hypocrisy wrapped up in those eight sentences, so I’ll end here.

Oh how ideologues of identity politics must lament their mortal confines! How unfortunate for them to lack the trait of omnipresence — if only they were God, then, then they could use their uniquely divine attribute to sow racial division literally everywhere, and all at once.

