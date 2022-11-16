Feds and SF DA disagree on who opened the door to the Pelosi house, yet NBC reporter is suspended

The federal indictment of David DePape, accused attacker of Paul Pelosi, is in direct contradiction of court filings by the San Francisco District Attorney on the question of who opened the door: police or Paul Pelosi?

Yet, just yesterday, The Daily Beast reported that NBC Today show correspondent Miguel Almaguer was suspended pending an internal investigation after NBC News was compelled to retract his reporting regarding the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi.

In his report, Almaguer claimed Paul Pelosi did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from the police.

Almaguer also wondered Paul why didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress.

Almaguer also cited court documents which state that, when the officer asked what was going on, the assailant David DePape smiled and said 'everything's good' but in moments a struggle ensued where the police saw DePape strike Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer.

Almaguer’s claims were consistent with the police report about the occurrences mentioned in Deadline Hollywood.

The Deadline report stated:

According to a network insider with knowledge of the situation, the decision was made to remove the segment after it was determined, shortly after it aired, that the main source for the information was unreliable regarding the question of the circumstances that the police encountered when they arrived at the house, specifically what the police saw and how far the attacker was from the door.

However, Almaguer’s report retracted with an editor’s note claiming that “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

The tweets about the report were also deleted:

It is unclear what exactly happened at Pelosi's San Francisco home that night because the security camera footage and the police body camera footage hasn’t been released.

We can only infer based on the material available:

The federal affidavit states that DePape broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco residence on October 28, claiming he wanted to speak with Nancy Pelosi, and eventually attacked Paul with a hammer.

The San Francisco court filing by prosecutors states that after police reached the residence, Pelosi walked with the attacker to the first floor of his house and opened the door for them.

The two were both holding the hammer, and then struggled over the hammer in front of the officers at the doorway before the suspect bludgeoned Pelosi, the filing said.

Pelosi passed out briefly and started to bleed from his head before medical help arrived.

DePape faces state charges including attempted murder, burglary, and elder abuse.

Federal prosecutors charged DePape with attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

DePape has pleaded not guilty.

Paul was taken to a hospital where underwent "successful surgery to repair a skull fracture" and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands."

There were some open questions about the attack.

Why didn’t the Pelosi residence have security and police presence that night?

Why did DePape accompany Pelosi to the front door where the police were knocking and why did DePape smile and say ‘everything’s good’ when the police knocked?

Was DePape attempting to deceive the police into thinking he was there as a guest so that the police would leave, or was he really a guest?

There were some who were surprised that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was discharged from the hospital six days after having surgery to repair a skull fracture and other serious injuries.

But the Democrats had their narrative ready.

Despite the police saying the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the Democrats and their various mouthpieces such as the Washington Post, the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Vox, and Rolling Stone, rushed to blame President Trump and MAGA Republicans.

Biden, Obama, and Clinton also claimed it was politically motivated

So, why was Almaguer suspended?

Was it for interfering with the Democrat campaign narrative?

Was it for erring in his reporting?

For that, we look at NBC News's record.

NBC News was among the primary advocates of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax

NBC News allowed scandal-mongering authors to blatantly fabricated that Trump was about to be forced to resign.

NBC News provided a forum for Democrats and unreliable media assailants to claim Trump is a racist

NBC News provided a forum for Jussie Smollett who staged a racist homophobic attack on himself by hiring actors:

If NBC News were so concerned about factual reporting, it would have suspended producers, reporters, and contributors for misstating and fabricating.

But that didn't occur, because if they had so acted, perhaps their entire newroom would be empty because all of them participated in misreporting during the Trump Presidency.

Yet they suspended Almaguer.

If any conservative news outlet had done this, it would have been branded racist since Almaguer is a person of color, and Trump would have been blamed.

But neither NBC nor Nancy Pelosi will receive any blame here.

So, do the news outlets such as NBC News have a Democrat bias?

Alleging bias assumes that news outlets and the Democrats are separate entities and that the Democrats are somehow influencing members of the fourth estate.

That hypothesis is inaccurate

In recent times the news media has become the propaganda wing of the Democrats. Their business cards may have the name of their news organizations, but their allegiance is always toward the Democrat party organization.

Their utterances are often in perfect synchronicity, in fact, the terminology while covering any given occurrence is often identical.

At times, they are also literally in bed with the Democrats. NBC News stars such as Chuck Todd and Savannah Guthrie are married to current or former Democrat officials

This is an echo chamber where doubts, facts, or opinions that contradict the groupthink or questions are strictly forbidden. This is particularly true during election time.

Those who even erroneously contradict the Democrat narrative will be punished.

The Daily Beast reporter that revealed the suspension of Miguel Almaguer seemed more upset that Almaguer’s report “inflamed right-wing conspiracy theories” than the possibility he may have misspoken.

It hence seems likely that Miguel Almaguer was punished less for his alleged misreporting and more for going against groupthink when the mid-term elections were weeks away.