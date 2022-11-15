Elon Musk and U.S. senator have confrontation on twitter over verification

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, had a testy exchange this past weekend with leftist U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, which including the Senator threatening Musk’s companies with 'oversight' by multiple Congressional committees he sits on after Musk made fun of the Senator's Twitter profile in response to a contrived grievance by the Senator. The virtual interaction began when the Senator posted a letter on Twitter

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

that he had fired off to Musk , demanding answers after the Senator conspired with Washington Post writer Geoffrey Fowler to create a fake Twitter account impersonating the Senator

Musk has been under fire for allegedly promoting and allowing disinformation on the platform since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in late October. Musk has said that he was motivated to buy Twitter after liberal politicians, members of the legacy media and executives in the company conspired to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story first published by the New York Post in the fall of 2020.

Musk ignored the questions asked in the Senator’s posted letter and instead commented via tweet that the Senator’s actual account looked like a parody

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

and asked the Senator why he was wearing a Covid mask in his Twitter profile picture

And why does your pp have a mask!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Sen Markey then projected onto Musk exactly what he was doing by accusing Musk of picking a fight online while his companies were guilty of various alleged crimes from FTC violations to actual murder

One of your companies is under an FTC consent decree. Auto safety watchdog NHTSA is investigating another for killing people. And you’re spending your time picking fights online. Fix your companies. Or Congress will. https://t.co/lE178gPRoM — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 13, 2022

and warned Musk to fix his companies or Congress will. The leftist Twitter account People for Bernie then posted another ‘warning’ to Musk about trolling Sen Markey along with a list of the committees the senator sits on

Elon Musk and the billionaire class think they are above everyone else and when they don’t get their way, they cry “abuse of power”. Elon Musk’s existence is an abuse of power. https://t.co/JQNQWhb8EL — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) November 13, 2022

Probably not a great idea to troll a high ranking Senator with a history of taking down rich people who just so happens to sit on multiple committees which regulate your businesses the day after his party retakes the Chamber pic.twitter.com/EG3Geq8Lpp — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) November 13, 2022

Musk responded to the socialists’ tweet by asking if they were suggesting that Sen Markey would abuse his political power to attack him

Are you suggesting the Senator will abuse his political power to attack me? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Sen Markey is not the first liberal politician to go after Musk in the last week. When asked if Musk’s financial dealings with other countries made him a potential threat to national security, President Joe Biden replied that it was “worthy of being looked at.”

President Biden should look no further than his own Pentagon, which has contracts with one of Musk’s other companies, SpaceX, to deliver classified military payloads into space via his Falcon Heavy rockets It is hard to imagine a scenario in which Musk and his team of engineers working with the Defense Department were not completely screened, but President Biden felt no obligation at the time to clarify Musk’s status or his working relationship with the US government.

Photo credit: Twitter icon (cropped)