Shortly after his 2009 inauguration, newly-elected President Obama met with congressional Republicans about his economic proposals. Infamously, he told them that “elections have consequences,” and, in case there was any doubt, he added, “I won.” He was right on both counts.

Looking toward next week’s election, it appears that the majority of voters in America have grown tired of the progressive agenda pushed by the Democrat Party. Perhaps President Obama now regrets this flippant remark as Republicans apparently will receive a mandate from the American people to enact their agenda and vision for the future of America.

So, what exactly will this mean and how will this shape our future? For starters, Kevin McCarthy laid out his plans when he takes the gavel as speaker of the House from the incumbent Nancy Pelosi.

“On the very first day, we’ll repeal the 87,000 new IRS agents because we think the government should be there to help you, not to go after you.” This army of IRS agents resulted from the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” which President Biden signed into law in August. This would grant an $80 billion boost to the IRS over a 10-year period, with more than half of the funds intended to help the agency crack down on tax evasion by hiring tens of thousands of agents that would more than double the agency’s current size.

In addition, McCarthy also promised, “We will become energy independent and focus on energy in America to make the price of gasoline less, the price of home heating less, to make America stronger and the world more secure. We will secure our border, we will make sure we don’t defund the police, but we’ll fund the police.”

“We will go after tackling inflation that Democrats have created,” he said. “We’ll pass a Parents’ Bill of Rights so that parents have a say in their kids’ educations, and then, we’ll hold government accountable so the people have a say in how their money is being spent, and we will eliminate waste.”

For years the Democrat Party has pushed a false narrative of Russian collusion which the Mueller Investigation determined to be unfounded. The only collusion was between the campaign of Hillary Clinton and Russian political operatives. We also now know that social media, technology companies, and the mainstream media suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story before the last presidential election by the mainstream media.

In addition, Mark Zuckerburg acknowledged that Facebook suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election based on a general request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. By itself, this could have altered the last Presidential election. Additionally, the Democrats impeached President Trump twice in a purely partisan effort to maintain and expand their political power.

So yes, elections “do have consequences” and let’s just hope the Republican Party is up to the challenge of governing and, for once, facing the Democrat party head on.