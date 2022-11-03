'Disinformation' and 'misinformation' now 'election crimes,' according to FBI?

Project Veritas recently released an FBI document titled "2022 Midterm Elections Social Media Analysis Cheat Sheet." The document is subtitled "What Are Election Crimes?" and "details what FBI agents should look out for leading up to November 8."

And what might that be? Ostensibly, things like election interference, election fraud, voter intimidation, and suchlike. Additional "Election Crimes" are included, too. Crimes such as posting "Disinformation" and/or "Misinformation" on social media.

The not-intended-for-public-consumption "Election Crimes" document defines "Disinformation" as "false or inaccurate information intended to mislead others" and adds that "disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public." "Misinformation" is defined as "false or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally." Disinformation is virtually all that Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media traffic in.

In reality, "Misinformation" is largely spread by low-information individuals who are the victims of "Disinformation" campaigns conducted by Democrats (and global elites). Their entire playbook for the lead-up to the midterm elections is based on "disinformation." For that matter, most of what the FBI has proffered in the past several years has been disinformation, so it is more than repulsive that they are the arbiters of everyone else's behavior and integrity.

Today's Democrats don't just try to put lipstick on a pig; they tell you it's a gazelle (and demand that you honor its preferred pronouns). If you have the temerity to question their preposterous assertion, they say you are spewing disinformation.

As I have previously noted, projection and gaslighting are the twin pillars of today's Democrat party. Essentially the party platform.

I don't purport to have any idea what happened at the Pelosi compound. Regardless of my distaste for Paul and Nancy, it is disturbing and tragic what happened to Paul. Yet the regime's and mainstream media's reaction to — and immediate "explanation" for — the incident are almost certainly examples of disinformation. It is hard to believe that a former maker of hemp jewelry and nudist activist who apparently lives in a school bus in Berkeley amid BLM accoutrements is an extreme MAGA-supporter who somehow got past the Pelosis' extensive security systems undetected in the middle of the night.

But I digress.

To Democrats, "Disinformation" and "Misinformation" are just synonyms for "truth." And Democrats don't believe that the truth will set them free. They believe it will cost them an election. And that, they can't abide.

There's not much scarier — and more detrimental to "our democracy" — than the party in power labeling anything with which it disagrees "Disinformation." (With a capital "D" yet.) When that point is reached, it isn't long before those in it start jailing their political opponents...something that the Biden administration has already begun doing.

Want another example of an "election crime"? Joe Biden getting elected. Or worse, re-elected.

