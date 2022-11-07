Democrat voters jumping ship

Believe it or not, diehard liberals can acknowledge they’ve reached their tipping point with the “insane policies” of the Democratic Party.

Crossing the aisle does happen, even among voters in the bluest of blue states. Robert Holden joins the stampede of Democrats in New York who are sickened by the deterioration of the quality of life under alleged “progressive” policies.

Holden and fellow Democrats have had their fill of watching grotesque footage of innocent subway travelers indiscriminately thrown onto the train tracks or brutally assaulted.

“This isn’t a campaign based on party politics,” Holden write, “It’s about common sense and saving our state.” Many like-minded Democrats vent about the mind-numbing inflation and inability of businesses to conduct commerce in a state with the worst inflation and levels of taxation.

He identifies as a “life-long Democrat,” but this time round he’s supporting Lee Zeldin, who is opposing Kathy Hochul for governor of New York.

Reasons for voting Republican for the first time run the gamut leaving conservatives no longer having to ask the rhetorical question: “What would it take for common sense to sink in?” The very question the White House inner circle should be asking themselves.

President Joe Biden may yammer on about a fictional “strong economy,” or “abortion rights,” but he’s proving himself tone deaf to the concerns of the voters. He’s unwittingly aiding and abetting his political opponents by steering clear of the gravitational forces pulling voters to the other party.

He should be talking about the elephant in the room (no pun intended), which would include families struggling to pay grocery bills, households choking on prices at the gas pump, or residents in states bordering Mexico being overrun with crime from illegal immigration.

Not all is lost. President Biden can still bask in the support of members of the teachers unions, but he’ll find less support among parents. They are appalled at the deterioration of the educational system, watching test scores plummet to the lowest levels in decades.

Parents have also made it clear at school board meetings that they want educators to stop “gender studies,” suggesting to children that they remain “fluid” about their “choice” of gender.

The outrage over this wave of “sexual reorientation” is contributing to life-long Democrats jumping ship for the first time. The evidence is all over social media.

“We teach gender ideology in school in Oregon,” writes Allison @TheOGallison on social media, “So it’s normal for half of pre-teen classrooms to be gender questioning” in today’s cultural atmosphere.

“Kids admit the cool kids in their class are transgender so they want to be trans too,” she writes. “It’s all too much. Dems have gone too far. I’m out.”

The litany of reasons for switching are best expressed in the colorful stream of comments left by Democrats from the least likely regions of the country. Nunya Bid-Ness, another first-time Republican voter, is joining “Team Drazan,” a reference to Christine Drazan, a candidate for governor of Oregon. And she’s voting against “every new tax” and “every tax renewal.”

Democrats putting a fancy bow on a package of increased taxes, appealing to the altruistic side of voters, has lost its impact in an age of corruption, incompetence, and regulatory madness.

Carol Farmer is also from Oregon, which has become famous for out-of-control crime, homeless encampments, and Antifa thugs controlling the streets. Ms. Farmer offered a far more succinct reason for switching her vote: “The Democratic Party I used to support has completely lost their minds.”

Democrats know they are in trouble when their most ardent media ally, the New York Times, becomes a harbinger of gloom for the mid-term elections. Staff writers Jonathan Weisman and Neil Vigdor practically begged White House advisors to “switch tacts” and wake-up to the issues concerning voters. The two writers warn the Democratic Party “to find a closing message on the economy that acknowledges the deep uncertainty troubling the electorate while making the case that they, not the Republicans, hold the solution.”

That is very good advice. Sadly the president -- who has difficulty reading his own cue cards -- cannot be expected to analyze political advice offered by the former newspaper of record.

Image: Eugène Lepoittevin