Chinless Mitch continues to galvanize reputation as an Establishment yellow-belly

Yesterday morning, Resident RINO Mitch McConnell addressed a crowd of reporters; but instead of embracing the role he’s hired to do — advance political conservatism — he took the opportunity to attack President Trump.

I absolutely loathe POS Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/n6usrI3LKO — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 29, 2022

Funny, I don't recall him, or any other Never Trumpers condemn the following:

Obama and all the others who hung around with notorious antisemite, Louis Farrakhan. In 2020, the Anti-Defamation League labeled Farrakhan as the “most popular antisemite in America.” Obama, Biden, and all others who continue to work with and reward Iran as its leaders and its extremists pledge(d) death to the U.S. and Israel. Any of the people who hang around with Squad Members who are rabidly anti-Israel. Any of the politicians (including Biden and Obama), who were so complimentary of Democrat congressman Robert Byrd. Byrd began his political career as an “Exalted Cyclops” in the Ku Klux Klan — it’s safe to say Byrd harbored sentiments of racism and white supremacy.

The media, other Democrats, and Republicans like McConnell — the Swamp — have been trying to destroy Trump for a long time. It’s been a scorched-earth policy, damn the collateral damage.

They lied about Russian collusion.

They lied, and continue to lie about what Trump said at Charlottesville. Trump repeatedly condemned white supremacists, but Biden still ‘shares disinformation’ to gin up racial division and hate.

They impeached Trump for trying to investigate the massive kickbacks to the Biden family from Ukraine. It’s tragic that the media and other Democrats don’t care about pure corruption. It would have been a dereliction of duty if Trump knew about the kickbacks and chose to look the other way like the corrupt, politicized Justice Department.

Then they impeached Trump for contesting an election and telling people to walk peacefully and patriotically to the Capitol.

Now, they’re trying to shun Trump for having a meal with someone he doesn’t appear to know. I had never heard of Fuentes until this week. It is a shame that he ate a meal with West and Fuentes, but it sure as heck does not disqualify him to be president — or most politicians would be disqualified.

Trump was very supportive of Israel throughout his years in the White House, much more than Biden, Obama, or any other president. He succeeded with the Abraham Accords, and fulfilled a promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem — unlike previous Presidents. Deeds and actions are certainly much more relevant than a meal.

Biden refuses to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed, continues to aid foreign terrorism in Iran, and was clearly was involved in the nepotistic kickbacks from foreign countries like China and Ukraine (after all, he is the “big guy”), but McConnell has never said he is not qualified to be president. That is pathetic, and so fitting for a RINO Republican.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.