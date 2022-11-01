Biden's vengeance? True the Vote leaders thrown in jail over bizarre demand to reveal a source

True the Vote, the reliable electoral integrity group, whose work served as the base for Dinesh D'Souza's "2,000 Mules" documentary, and which at times seems like the last thing standing between America and total election fraud, is now under heavy fire from the Bidenites.

According to the Washington Post, in an infuriatingly biased report:

The leaders of True the Vote, an organization that has spread unfounded claims questioning the results of the 2020 election, were taken into custody Monday morning after a federal judge in Texas ruled them in contempt of court. Founder Catherine Engelbrecht and former board member Gregg Phillips were escorted by federal marshals out of a Houston courthouse and into a holding cell following the judge’s decision. The order marked the latest twist in a defamation case brought last month by Konnech, an election software company that True the Vote claimed allowed the Chinese government to have access to a server in China that held the personal information of nearly 2 million U.S. election workers. Konnech has vigorously disputed the claim. The judge overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt, had ordered Engelbrecht and Phillips to reveal the name of a person who allegedly helped True the Vote access Konnech’s computer systems. When they declined to meet the court’s 9 a.m. deadline, the judge found them in contempt. The pair have claimed, without evidence, that the person who helped them was a confidential FBI informant.

Correction: No, those claims questioning the result of the 2020 election were not "unfounded," nor were they "spread." They were carefully sourced and documented reports that repeatedly have been the basis for the electoral integrity laws now sweeping the nation, which is an important thing, given the number of Americans who now question whether the U.S. has free and fair elections. The "spread" is another loaded word brimming with bias bacteria, but more on that later.

The logic of the arrests and jailings is outrageous, given that the libel case ought to be thrown out of court at this point.

The two True the Vote officials were being sued by Konnech, an election management software company, for libel, after the former argued that their servers, allegedly full of personally identifying information of U.S. election workers, was being held in communist China, which was against the contract it signed with the City of Los Angeles.

True the Vote is being ordered by the judge in the libel case to reveal their source for the information they had, which has nothing to do with whether what True the Vote said was true or not, which is what libel cases are about, and True the Vote is resisting that illegal order in the true journalistic tradition by refusing to reveal their source, saying that the source is an FBI informant and in danger of retaliation from the communist Chinese government. Those are pretty valid reasons. Does revealing the source shed light on whether what True the Vote said was true or not, which is the purpose of a libel case? Don't think so.

The case against Konnech storing the information in China was apparently so egregious that none other than George Gascon, the farthest of the far-left Sorosian district attorneys, actually busted Konnech for violating its contract with the city, which prohibited the transfer of such data abroad, which is exactly what True the Vote said was going on. So as Konnech was being busted, this libel case against the people who accused them of what they are being busted for now, is allowed to carry on, to the extreme extent that the True the Vote officials are actually being thrown into prison. The bust, by the way, left egg all over the face of the New York Times, which shortly before the arrest, had called the claims conspiracy theories.

That's quite the tyranny the judge has got going there. It won't help Konnech's case any, but it sure as heck has some interesting timing -- coming right before midterms, when True the Vote is at its most impactful.

It looks like an effort to shut the group down so it can't collect data on all the coming election fraud as midterms approach. It reminds me of all the other busts of truth tellers -- from Project Veritas to that reporter who disappeared -- who tell inconvenient truths for the Biden administration. Its timing is beyond suspicious.

It comes just as The Intercept has gotten hold of a witches' brew of utterly unconstitutional plottings by the Department of Homeland Security to suppress free speech in the U.S.:

THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY is quietly broadening its efforts to curb speech it considers dangerous, an investigation by The Intercept has found. Years of internal DHS memos, emails, and documents — obtained via leaks and an ongoing lawsuit, as well as public documents — illustrate an expansive effort by the agency to influence tech platforms. The work, much of which remains unknown to the American public, came into clearer view earlier this year when DHS announced a new “Disinformation Governance Board”: a panel designed to police misinformation (false information spread unintentionally), disinformation (false information spread intentionally), and malinformation (factual information shared, typically out of context, with harmful intent) that allegedly threatens U.S. interests. While the board was widely ridiculed, immediately scaled back, and then shut down within a few months, other initiatives are underway as DHS pivots to monitoring social media now that its original mandate — the war on terror — has been wound down. Behind closed doors, and through pressure on private platforms, the U.S. government has used its power to try to shape online discourse.

What are their favorite topics? Elections. In the document, they claim they are targeting election "disinformation."

And suddenly we see a lot of arrests from those who question the integrity of Joe Biden's election.

Any questions as to the real motive of these jailings?

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0