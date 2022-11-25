Bidenflation lessons, and another matter learned by a senior this Thanksgiving

En route, November 24, to the traditional Thanksgiving dinner given by dear friends on Manhattan's West Side, I emerged from the Broadway No. 1 train at West 86th Street. Whenever I am at that location, I go to the newsstand on Broadway at 86th Street for a copy, if available, of The Washington Post.

There was one copy of the paper at the newsstand, but with $6 scrawled on the front page, I assumed it was a remaining copy from the previous Sunday; the price of a Sunday Washington Post is $6 to match the cost of a newsstand copy of a Sunday New York Times. The newsstand agent told me that the paper was for Thursday and, checking, I saw that "Thursday" was indeed the day of the week on the copy. I took the paper and, telling the agent that the price must be a mistake, I handed him three $1 bills -- $3 being the price of the daily Washington Post (along with the newsstand price of a daily New York Times. He took the money and I began to walk away -- when he stopped me and said, looking at his smartphone, "The price is $6." My immediate response: I took the three $1 bill from his hand, saying "Then forget it."

There is a sidewalk vegetable and fruit vendor around the corner on West 86th Street, just east of Broadway. Leaving the newsstand without The Washington Post for November 24, I asked the dealer if he sold lettuce. "No," he answered, "too expensive." I walked back to Broadway and headed to a market on the west side of Broadway at 85th Street, for a cup of coffee.

As I was about to serve myself (the coffee at the market being the reasonable price, for these times, of $1.50 for a small cup), I asked if the store carried lettuce. "Yes," one of the cashiers answered, "but it is expensive." Upon further inquiry, I learned that iceberg lettuce, as well as the romaine variation, was six dollars at this market, the same price of iceberg lettuce in my corner of The Bronx.

To make matters more interesting, the six-dollar price of lettuce on Manhattan's West Side (where available) and in the northwest corner of The Bornx matched the cost of The Washington Post -- for Thursday, November 24 at least.

I could not venture to return on November 25 to the newsstand at 86th and Broadway to see if the $6 cost of the paper applied every day, as well as Thursday and Sunday -- because, you see, before leaving the subway station heading to Thanksgiving dinner, I put my senior citizen MTA card in the second automatic dispenser (the first one did not take bills) and suddenly the unit informed me that it would not return my MTA card and I should call MTA to arrange getting a new one.

I reached a customer service representative and she took down my information and told me that a new card would be mailed to me in three to six weeks. This is the second time an MTA dispenser has eaten my senior citizen card. Do government officials want us seniors to use public transit -- or walk?

About the lettuce scandal, having mentioned it to one of the guests at the Thanksgiving dinner I attended, she told me that she recently learned from friends in Toronto that lettuce is not available in that city -- that people at coffee shops are told sandwiches do not come with lettuce.

Lessons of Thanksgiving evening, 2022: Apparently, BIdenflation has sent lettuce prices soaring into the stratosphere, where they are matched by the price of a daily Washington Post on Manhattan's West Side. And -- the Bidenflation price of lettuce is not considered newsworthy for the apparently well-paid, well-fed members of the media. Talk about distance between the aggrandizers and the beset-upon consumers.

Photo credit: Instacart