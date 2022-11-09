Be Afraid! The climate is changing (as it always has)

Another day, another doomsday report from the United Nations on the climate.

Here we go:

UN Weather Report: Climate Woes Bad and Getting Worse Faster The United Nations' weather agency says the state of Earth's climate is bad and getting worse faster than before, especially with sea level rise accelerating. ... In its annual state of the climate report, the United Nations’ weather agency said that sea level rise in the past decade was double what it was in the 1990s and since January 2020 has jumped at a higher rate than that. Since the decade began, seas are rising at 5 millimeters a year (.2 inches) compared to 2.1 millimeters (.08 inches) in the 1990s. The last eight years have been the warmest on record, the WMO said in a report that didn’t break new ground but was a collection of recent weather trends, data and impacts in one central place. The only reason that the globe hasn’t broken annual temperature records in the past few years is a rare three-year La Niña weather phenomenon, he said. The data on sea level and average temperatures are nothing compared to how climate change has hit people in extreme weather. The report highlights the summer’s incredible flood in Pakistan that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced 7.9 million, a crippling four-year drought in East Africa that has more than 18 million hungry, the Yangtze River drying to its lowest level in August, and record heat-waves broiling people in Europe and China.

The purpose of all of these reports is to scare the public into submission and spend massive amounts of money supporting the extremists' green agenda. As always, the media just regurgitates this information without any questions. They don't care that previous reports have been wrong.

A humorous sentence from the report says that the Earth would have been warmer if not for Mother Nature.

There are a large number of variables that affect the climate and temperature. There is no scientific data from the last 150 years, when the temperature has gone both up and down, that justifies blaming a couple degree rise, after a little ice age ended to oil or coal.

As for the Pakistan flood: