Asymmetrical application of justice for Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows

About one year after former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows went to federal court for protection against a subpoena issuing from the Pelosi inquisition panel on Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols, in the District of Columbia, dismissed the Meadows complaint, asserting that the court, based on the Constitution's Speech and Debate Clause (Art. I, Sec. 6), lacks subject-matter jurisdiction. (Dismissal was without prejudice.). It is not insignificant that Judge Nichols cited the Speech and Debate Clause, sua sponte -- on his own; this defense was not raised by the Pelosi committee.

The opinion of Judge Nichols in the Meadows lawsuit seems -- at least to this observer -- at odds with the four-month sentence he handed down against Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress. In the Bannon matter, Judge Nichols, based on reports seen by this writer, did not brush off Bannon's challenge of a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. Indeed, a CNN report pointed out that Judge Nichols recognized that Bannon's objection to the subpoena was not unreasonable, with the judge going so far as to wonder why the Pelosi committee rushed to hold Bannon in contempt, rather than bringing a civil action to enforce its subpoena. Still, Judge Nichols upheld the validity of the subpoena.

Judge Carl. J. Nichols (Official US District Court photo)

To this observer, the subpoena issued by Committee Chair Bennie Thompson was an action, not a matter of speech or debate, and should receive no greater judicial backing than an ultra vires act of a corporate official disregarding the company's by-laws. After all, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee was not faithfully organized according to the terms of H. Res 503,, the authorizing resolution, providing for a committee of eight Democrats and five Republicans, a ranking member, consultation between the Speaker and House Minority Leader on subpoenas seeking depositions. Also, while Liz Cheney, one of the two Republicans selected by the Speaker, not by House GOP leader McCarthy, was named committee "vice chair," H. Res 503 did not establish a vice chair. To this observer, by honoring the validity of the Bannon and Medows subpoena, Judge Nichols declared, effectively: "No one is above the law, except House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of Congress doing her biding."