Arizona's numbers don't add up

The media and the Democrats want us to believe that Kari Lake, along with others, lost because the “Red Wave” did not exist, and that close association with President Trump was the kiss the of death for Republicans. Really?

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers to see what actually occurred in Arizona.

When ballots are taken in by unethical people to control the election process, they do so by obtaining ballots from those mailed out in various regions of the state. The ballots are then filled out for their favored candidates. The focus is always on the so called ‘up-ballot’ races (president, senators, governors, and statewide offices). Ignored are the ‘down-ballot’ candidates: Congress and local legislatures. The reasons for this are twofold: time and ballot differences. The ‘up-ballot’ candidates are the same for the entire state. The ‘down ballot’ races are distinct for the locale of that particular precinct or district.

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers for the up-ballot races versus the down-ballot races.

The four up-ballot races, won by Democrats, were: governor, senator, attorney general, and secretary of state. Republican Kimberly Yee won for state treasurer.

Looking at those four races and taking the average of the votes for each position we have:

Democrats: 1,285,500 average votes per candidate

Republicans: 1,219,750 average votes per candidate

Differential is: 65,750 ( Lake is losing by 17,250 votes as of this writing)

Now let’s consider what happened in the congressional races. Arizona, which has nine congressional districts, only had seven races, as Democrats did not run candidates in two of the seven districts. Looking at the numbers we have:

Total votes in nine districts for Republicans: 1,369,000, which averages to 152,000 per district.

Total votes in seven districts for Democrats: 938,000, which averages to 134,000 per district.

Equalizing the average for the Democrats we would have 1,206,000 votes cast for Democrat members of Congress, compared to 1,369,000 votes cast for Republican members of Congress. In other words, it would appear that approximately 163,000 more votes were cast for Republicans than for Democrats.

Now compare that number to the up-ballot numbers, which indicate that about 98,000 more votes were cast for the Democrat candidates than for the Republican candidates.

The conclusion would be that about 68,000 voters who preferred the Republican for Congress voted Democrat for governor, senator, AG, and secretary of state.

Additionally, the numbers indicate that 150,000 more people voted for all nine Republican candidates than voted for the four statewide offices under consideration for this exercise.

Both of those facts defy logic. When we consider the travails of election day experienced by many voters, the unacceptably high numbers of equipment issues, and the fact that the Democrat secretary of state refused to recuse herself from the election tabulation, one has to believe that there were serious issues regarding the fairness of the election.

We cannot let this continue.

Image: Akampfer