A proposed MAGA manifesto

Approximately seven weeks ago, on September 1, Joe Biden gave a bizarre speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, whose style and content could have been from the 1930s, in another country.

Its purpose was to denounce a vaguely defined group — "MAGA extremists" — for vaguely defined anti-social activities. Substitute "Jews" for "MAGA extremists," and you know where Joe is going with this.

Then, two weeks ago, on October 21, Joe's writers, finding they hadn't gotten the traction with "MAGA extremists" they had expected, turned the knob up to 11 and had Joe come out with "mega-MAGA" (a million times MAGA — a lot of MAGA).

What is Joe's revulsion of MAGA based on? What is it in MAGA that Joe hates so much that he wants all America to know it, and to join him in it?

Below is what we are calling the MAGA Manifesto, the list of what policies we MAGAs support, and by extension, what Joe finds so unbearable that the policies on this list must be eliminated from public discourse. This is a condition we call Democrat Governance. It is what you get when you elect Democrats, and which Joe has been doing since he took office.

MAGA Manifesto policies MAGAs support and, based on his detestation of MAGA, Joe is against 1. school choice 2. traditional curriculum reading, writing, arithmetic 3. parents' involvement in their kids' schooling 4. dismantle politics classes what percentage of classroom time... 5. dismantle extreme sex classes ...is used for these classes? 6. control our borders 7. control drugs coming across our borders fentanyl 8. control surge in crime — restore police mojo not just money; also the moral support of the community 9. de-woke the military — mission: to win in war primacy of the warrior ethic 10. free market in oil & gas 11. recognize China's enmity — and respond to it no more selling out to them 12. neither violence nor white supremacy not a single report of this 13. not inflation — sound finance only what the economy can support 14. keep voting simple don't open it up to lax procedures

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.