November 2, 2022

A proposed MAGA manifesto

By Greg Richards

Approximately seven weeks ago, on September 1, Joe Biden gave a bizarre speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, whose style and content could have been from the 1930s, in another country.

Its purpose was to denounce a vaguely defined group — "MAGA extremists" — for vaguely defined anti-social activities.  Substitute "Jews" for "MAGA extremists," and you know where Joe is going with this.

Then, two weeks ago, on October 21, Joe's writers, finding they hadn't gotten the traction with "MAGA extremists" they had expected, turned the knob up to 11 and had Joe come out with "mega-MAGA" (a million times MAGA — a lot of MAGA).

What is Joe's revulsion of MAGA based on?  What is it in MAGA that Joe hates so much that he wants all America to know it, and to join him in it?

Below is what we are calling the MAGA Manifesto, the list of what policies we MAGAs support, and by extension, what Joe finds so unbearable that the policies on this list must be eliminated from public discourse.  This is a condition we call Democrat Governance.  It is what you get when you elect Democrats, and which Joe has been doing since he took office.

 

 

MAGA Manifesto

 

policies MAGAs support

and,

based on his detestation of MAGA,

Joe is against

 

 

 

1.

school choice

 

 

2.

traditional curriculum

reading, writing, arithmetic

 

3.

parents' involvement in their kids' schooling

                                        

 

4.

dismantle politics classes

what percentage of classroom time...

 

5.

dismantle extreme sex classes

...is used for these classes?

 

6.

control our borders

 

 

  7.             

control drugs coming across our borders

fentanyl

 

8.

control surge in crime — restore police mojo

not just money; also the moral support of the community

 

9.

de-woke the military — mission: to win in war

primacy of the warrior ethic

 

10.

free market in oil & gas

 

 

11.

recognize China's enmity — and respond to it

no more selling out to them

 

12.

neither violence nor white supremacy

not a single report of this

 

13.

not inflation — sound finance

only what the economy can support

 

14.

keep voting simple

don't open it up to lax procedures

 
 

