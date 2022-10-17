Will the Ukraine war destroy Europe’s post-war status quo?

Having European-born parents who never really came to terms with America, I grew up listening to paeans about the wonders of Europe. It wasn’t just the culture and natural beauty they praised; it was also Europe’s cradle-to-grave “soft” socialism. “Why can’t America do that?” they wondered, failing to realize that America and Americans were doing that…for Europe. Because America heavily subsidized Europe's defense costs, Europe had money to spare for cradle-to-grave care.

Now, though, with the Cold War long over and American money finally drying up, Europe is running on fumes—and those fumes just got strangled when European leadership’s support for Ukraine meant that Putin cut off Europe’s natural gas. With that, formerly complacent Europeans, facing a cold, dark, and hungry winter, have had enough and they are taking to the streets.

Not The Bee noticed the American and European media’s lack of enthusiasm for covering events in Europe. That malaise no doubt stems from the fact that these events challenge the narrative of happy Europeans supporting the wars against Putin and CO2, even as they slowly freeze and starve to death in their dark apartments over the coming winter. To offset the lackluster coverage, Not The Bee assembled a sizable collection of tweets showing massive protests in Europe’s major cities. I have included just some of them below but encourage you to see the entire collection at the link.

Ever since World War II ended, Europeans have been governed by the tyrannical monarchy known as “socialism,” an institution that, in place of monarchs and aristocrats, has politicos and bureaucrats exercising complete control over the people. For at least 40 years now, thanks in large part to the EU’s monopolistic, bureaucratic power, voting in Europe has been about as meaningful as voting in North Korea—no matter the individual candidate, you’re always voting for the same party hack. However, as noted, American money, along with the elites’ commitment to using a carefully controlled marketplace ideology as the opiate of the people, the system worked for decades.

Now, though, the European elites’ commitment to the climate control agenda has seen it abandon a marketplace ideology that required fossil fuels and, instead, go all in for a return to pre-modern environmental purity. Were the elites smarter, they’d realize that pre-modern purity meant lives of unending labor that was offset through…wait for it…using slaves to offset the labor of a nation’s own, natural-born citizens.

The ordinary Europeans, who are now getting their first experience with the return to a non-Biblical Eden that the World Economic Forum crowd envisions, have suddenly realized how this is going to end for them and they’re not happy. The question now is whether their unhappiness will lead to the collapse of the post-WWII and post-Cold War status quo in Europe—and, if that happens, the really big question is what that means for Americans stuck with a president who wants to govern as a European.

