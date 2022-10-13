What happened when a couple living in a high rise apartment complex in Beijing tested positive on a Covid PCR test

My wife’s 87-year-old father lives in a multiple building high rise complex in central Beijing. His sister lives in one of the other high rises in the same complex. A few days ago, in the middle of the night the authorities surrounded his sister’s building and told all residents of the building they would be taken to a quarantine facility in the Beijing suburbs. The reason is set forth in a notice which roughly translates that a husband and wife residing in that building arrived back to Beijing and after release from a mandatory 10-day stay in a quarantine facility [I think a hotel], had a PCR test for Covid two days later, with both showing positive, one asymptomatic and the other mild.

I believe the building residents will be in the suburban quarantine facility—I think an empty apartment building—for about a week where they cannot leave their apartments and meals are brought to them.



Evacuating a complex

While they did not require residents of my father-in-law’s building to be taken away, he is not allowed to leave his apartment and the whole complex is secured, with food delivery people handing food orders to designated people at the gate of the complex who in turn deliver it to the resident who ordered it at their front door.

Meals served

My father-in-law's caregiver was one of those taken away, so another relative has moved in with him, and she is able to leave the apartment but not the apartment complex.

Joe Zhang is the pen name of an American with relatives in China