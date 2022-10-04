My late father used to fall sleep watching TV, specially after eating one of my mom's Cuban meals. So we'd be watching a game on a Sunday afternoon and he'd say: "Wake me up when there is a runner on third" or his football counterpart was "Wake me up when they're in the red zone."

So let me paraphrase my late father and tell Virgin Atlantic: "Wake me when the woke is over".

This is the latest chapter in the woke story:

Virgin Atlantic has today updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in a move which has seen passengers criticise the airline for not focusing on passenger prices and experience instead. Staff including plane crew and pilots will be able to choose which uniform they wear: the company's 'red' option, previously most commonly worn by female flight attendants, or the 'burgundy' option, previously worn by male flight attendants. This includes allowing men to wear skirts and women to wear trousers, as well as increasing the uniform options available to non-binary staff members. They are also introducing pronoun badges in a bid to allow staff to 'wear uniforms that express their true identity'. The airline has teamed up with RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage in a bid to 'reflect the diversity of its workforce' and 'offer its people a fluid approach to its red and burgundy uniforms, meaning LGBTQ+ colleagues will be able to choose either the red or the burgundy uniform, depending on which best reflects themselves.' The company said the change makes it 'the most inclusive airline in the skies' and its employees are among those who have praised the changes on social media.

Have you had enough non-binary or whatever they call this thing? Well, I have and that's why I'll choose to fly an airline where the male pilots wear pants and the ladies wear dresses. I guess that the female pilots can wear the uniform but they are not avoiding their gender when they do.

By the way, the airline is also introducing mandatory inclusive training for all its staff.

Well, that's too woke for me. So wake me up when the woke is over and I'll buy a ticket on that plane.

In the meantime, don't forget to vote both in November and with your wallet.

